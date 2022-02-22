VIDEO: Dust City Opera Release Music Video For New Song 'Angie'

As they prepare for the release of their sophomore independent full-length album Alien Summer next month, emerging eclectic sextet Dust City Opera, who entwine strands of grunge, gothic country, punk, folk, and rock as the soundtrack to stories steeped in cosmic horror, transformation, and transcendence, is offering one more tease of their new music with the release of the music video for new song "Angie." Though it was conceived in a remote cabin, the somber and heartbreaking track explores a different kind of isolation, as front man and sonic ringmaster Paul Hunton explains.

"I had gotten an Airbnb as far as I could from anything and set out to write. I eventually stumbled on the first chord and 'Angie' came tumbling out," says Hunton. "I had the notion of someone unconscious and dying, having a hallucinatory death trip. The guy revisits parts of his life and walks through his memory. It's all stripped away as he loses consciousness. He has the impression of a woman named Angie, but the memories have disappeared. He keeps looking for her, but she's the last concrete impression to go. It's goodbye."

The video's creator Sydney Counce adds, "The first time I heard 'Angie' it devastated me. I wanted that same reaction for the video. Something beautiful and haunting. The video follows an old man with dementia, who is wandering, confused in the woods, seeking out his old love, Angie. He cannot separate memory from reality. He's haunted by flashbacks of her as he stumbles through the woods, becoming more hopeless."

Alien Summer, due out Friday, March 4th, features the group's recent single "The Unkind" as well the previously released songs "An Okay Way To Go," "It," "Tile or Linoleum," and "Stars." Since its release in January, "The Unkind" has received media support from Rock At Night, AntiMusic, Tinnitist, 1st Day Fresh, Vents Magazine and more. Alien Summer is available to pre-save on DSPs and pre-order on CD and vinyl here.

Dust City Opera - Paul Hunton [vocals, guitar, songwriter], Clara Byom [clarinet, accordion, keys], Travis Rourk [trombone], Chris Livingston [lead guitar], Scott Brewer [bass], and Dave Purcell [drums] - materialized out of Albuquerque, New Mexico, but they might as well have slipped through some intergalactic portal or stowed away on a derelict spacecraft before crashlanding in the desert.

After building a cult following and raising tens of thousands of dollars on Kickstarter to launch their next chapter, these six musicians perfect this otherworldly vision on Alien Summer, the follow-up to DCO's 2019 full-length debut, Heaven. Alongside producer Matthew Tobias and thematic overdubs from GRAL Brothers, Dust City Opera expanded their sound on Alien Summer with cinematic flourishes and a grandiose backdrop befitting of the record's overarching themes.

To celebrate the release of Alien Summer, Dust City Opera will headline The Lobo Theater in Albuquerque on Friday, March 18th with special guests The Directory, Giovanni String Quartet, and MC Rusty Rutherford. The six-piece will then head to Colorado for newly announced shows in Pueblo on Friday, March 25th at Blo Back Gallery and Denver on Saturday, March 26th at Lion's Lair.

Watch the new music video here: