VIDEO: Des Rocs Returns with 'Manic Memories' Video

The news follows Des Rocs’ announcement that he will be independently releasing a string of new singles this year.

Jul. 14, 2022  

NYC-native Des Rocs released the official video for "Manic Memories," his first single release since his critically-acclaimed 2021 debut album A Real Good Person In A Real Bad Place. "Manic Memories" combines the cathartic choruses and DIY-aesthetic that is the hallmark of Des' signature "bedroom arena rock" sound. The news follows Des Rocs' July 4 announcement on social media that he will be independently releasing a string of new singles this year.

"Ever since I was big enough to sling a guitar around my shoulder, I've worshiped at the altar of rock music and the community that defines it. I began the holy ritual of shows in DIY basements and sweaty dive bars. Ever since then, I've worn my independence as a badge of honor. In my bones I'm still that same 13 year old hustling demos outside venues before catching the last train home from Penn Station. That's why today feels like the perfect day to announce that the entire next chapter of music is about to begin. Let's celebrate independent artists and the amazing people who make that independence possible."

"'Manic Memories' is a letter to the demons that haunt our past," explains Danny Rocco, best known by his stage name Des Rocs. "The last few years have been a roller coaster, and writing about those demons provided the courage to navigate my own darkness. For anyone haunted by their past - I hope this song can be a beacon of light to guide you through the wilderness."

In September 2021, Des Rocs released his debut album A Real Good Person In A Real Bad Place and received instant praise from Loudwire ("addictive"), Guitar World ("fierce"), Rolling Stone, SPIN and Alternative Press ("groundbreaking").

The album received further acclaim from The Aquarian, American Songwriter and Premier Guitar. Consequence of Sound named the album's first single "MMC" "...one of the most exhilarating rock singles of 2021" while SPIN named his album release show at Bowery Ballroom one of the "Best Concerts of 2021," praising his "Wembley-size energy" and proclaiming "Des Rocs is not to be missed in 2022."

Des Rocs is currently in the midst of a headline tour and will make upcoming stops in Seattle, Portland, Nashville and more. Find a full list of upcoming tour dates below or visit here.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

7/14: Seattle, WA - El Corazón
7/15: Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
7/17: Salt Lake City, UT - The Urban Lounge
7/19: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
7/21: St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
7/22: Nashville, TN - Exit/In
7/23: Columbus, OH - Scully's Music Diner

MacGyver Contest

