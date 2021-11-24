VIDEO: David Guetta Shares 'Family' Music Video with Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

2x GRAMMY® Award-winning DJ/producer/songwriter David Guetta has released the star-studded new video for his rising hit, "Family (Feat. Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)." The video was directed by Michael Garcia (Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly), who recently won a VMA for best Alternative video. "Family" is streaming now on YouTube.

The international hit was accompanied by the release of several international versions of the track, each featuring different acclaimed local artists from different countries around the globe including Annalisa (Italy), Imen Siar (Middle East), LUNE (Germany), Jamie (Korea), 22Bullets (China), Julie Bergan (Nordics), Artik & Asti (Russia), IZA (Brazil), Sofia Reyes (LATAM). The video features every single artist involved in the release, including the international features, for a total of 13 artists in the video.

Impressively, the featured vocalists on "Family" collectively have over 75M monthly Spotify listeners and 200M social followers. The track was released a mere 3 weeks ago and already boasts over 14M streams. Recently crowned favorite dance/electronic artist at the 2021's MTV EMA's and nominated for best electronic artist at this year's AMA's, as well as the winner of DJ Mag's "Top 100 DJs" poll in 2011, 2020, and 2021, David Guetta is among EDM's greatest superstars.

A 2x GRAMMY® Award-winning international icon with more than 10B worldwide streams and global sales in excess of 50M. His extraordinary catalog includes countless #1 singles, multiple gold and platinum certifications, two GRAMMY® Awards, and the biggest social media numbers of any DJ/producer in history.

Guetta's most recent full-length, 2018's 7, made a chart-topping debut at #1 on Billboard's "Top Dance/Electronic Albums" upon its arrival - his third LP to reach that pinnacle. David Guetta has been voted the world's favorite DJ by fans voting in DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs Poll for the second year running, capping off another incredible year for the French artist. Testament to the relentless work he put into keeping his fans entertained and engaged throughout the pandemic, this award is the culmination of an intense purple patch of activity and creativity for Guetta.

He maintained an epic level of quality for his live streams during lockdown, hosting his series of United At Home livestreams. These included an unforgettable concert from Paris' Louvre Museum on New Year's Eve in aid of UNICEF and French food package charity Restos du Coeur and a follow-up show at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, raising $2 million in donations across all of his United At Home streams.

Then once clubs and festivals finally reopened, he brought joy to fans by playing one of the first comeback gigs in Las Vegas ("that night will certainly go down in history for me as one of my favorite shows" he says), as well as EXIT in Serbia, Creamfields and Isle Of Wight in the UK, Untold in Romania and in France.

Watch the music video here: