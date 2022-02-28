VIDEO: Dashboard Confessional Perform 'Everyone Else is Just Noise' on KIMMEL

Dashboard Confessional performed "Everyone Else is Just Noise" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this past Friday night. The band also performed an exclusive three-song set from the Kimmel stage. Both are streaming now.

"Everyone Else Is Just Noise" is the latest single from Dashboard's Confessional's new album, All The Truth That I Can Tell, available now via Hidden Note Records/AWAL. The first all-new Dashboard Confessional LP in four years, All The Truth That I Can Tell is available in a variety of formats, including digital, CD, cassette, standard black vinyl, and a number of limited-edition vinyl runs on offer exclusively via such retailers as Urban Outfitters, Walmart, Bandbox, and independent record stores.

After celebrating the new album with sold-out club shows at New York's Bowery Ballroom and the Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA the band joined forces yesterday with Jimmy Eat World at Albuquerque, NM's Kiva Auditorium to commence an epic North American co-headline tour. The "Surviving The Truth Tour" travels the US through late March. Support throughout the tour comes from Sydney Sprague. For complete details and ticket availability, please see here and here.

Dashboard Confessional and Jimmy Eat World will also be among the top artists performing at the sold-out When We Were Young Festival, slated for October 22, 23, and 29 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, NV. For more information, or to sign up for the festival's waitlist, please see here.

The band is also set to headline Vagrant 25, a cross-country concert event celebrating the label's 25th anniversary, set for May 28 at Irvine, CA's FivePoint Amphitheatre and June 11 at Worcester, MA's Palladium Outdoors. November will then see Dashboard Confessional topping the bill on Emo's Not Dead, a four-day cruise presented by Sixthman sailing November 8-12 from Los Angeles, California to Ensenada, Mexico. Additional dates will be announced. For updates, please visit here.

Watch the performances here:

Tour Dates

MARCH

1 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion **

2 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom **

4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion **

5 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live **

6 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall **

7 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company **

9 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre **

10 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre **

11 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns **

12 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns **

14 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz **

15 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center **

17 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre **

18 - Coconut Creek, FL - Pavilion at Seminole Casino **

21 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater **

22 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall **

MAY

28 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre †

JUNE

11 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Outdoors †

18 - Kansas City, MO - Boulevardia #

OCTOBER

22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young #

23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young #

29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young #

NOVEMBER

8-12 - Los Angeles, CA/Ensenada, MX - Emo's Not Dead Cruise

* DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL ONLY

** JIMMY EAT WORLD & DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL "THE SURVIVING THE TRUTH TOUR"

# FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

† VAGRANT 25