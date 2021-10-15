VIDEO: Danielle Lewis Reveals 'Slow, Sad, & Real' Music Video

As the nights grow longer and the release of her debut album 'Dreaming In Slow Motion' draws closer, the Welsh songwriter's latest single beckons like a light through the darkness.

Starring Danielle Lewis and created by acclaimed videographer Mark James Works, the new video artfully captures the elegance and magnetism of "Slow, Sad, and Real" as cinematic effects surround the artist like an aurora borealis.

Balancing arrangements of an ethereal lightness with self-effacing lyrics conjured from the darkest of dreams, "Slow, Sad, and Real" spellbound audiences on BBC 6 Music recently, with Mark Radcliffe praising the track as "absolutely lovely".

Striking a fine line between electronic and more traditional sounds, the blend of vintage synthesizers and Lewis' own folk nuances owe to a single that feels both cinematic and defiantly emphatic. Arrangements are provided by Alex Hibbert (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, vibraphone) and Secondson (bass, drums, Korg PE200, Solina String Ensemble).

Written by Danielle Lewis, the track was recorded at Sail Loft Studios, Cardiff. It was produced by the highly esteemed Secondson, Engineered by Thomas V Westgård and Mixed & Mastered by Leon West; all of whom have contributed to Lewis' soon-to-be-released debut album: 'Dreaming In Slow Motion'.

Watch the music video here: