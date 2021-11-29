VIDEO: Colleen Dauncey & Kevin Wong Cover 'Winter Song'

Colleen Dauncey and Kevin Wong have released a new cover video of "Winter Song", a delightful seasonal favourite, originally written and performed by powerhouse songwriters Sara Bareilles (composer/lyricist of the musical Waitress) and Ingrid Michaelson (composer/lyricist of the upcoming new musical The Notebook). This multitrack cover was created by the two Canadian musical theatre creators who have had to find new ways to flex their creative muscles during the pandemic.

You may recognize Colleen Dauncey as the composer of the contemporary pop musical The Louder We Get, which premiered at the Segal Centre in Montreal and received the 2016 Stage West Pechet Family Musical Award from the Playwrights Guild Of Canada. The show was selected to showcase at the 2017 NAMT Festival of New Musicals (NYC) and in January 2020 the show had a very successful run at Theatre Calgary, directed by Broadway legend Lonny Price.

Kevin Wong is a respected composer/lyricist and singer-songwriter based in Toronto. He recently won the 2021 Playwright's Guild of Canada Tom Hendry Award for New Musical for a second time, this time for In Real Life (with Nick Green). His music is available on all music streaming services, including Covers (2021), Small Ways to Move (2020), and Emotional Homework (2019).

As their own upcoming musical theatre projects had been postponed due to COVID-19, and Colleen moved all the way across the country from Toronto to Vancouver to be near family, Colleen and Kevin turned to online collaboration as a way to keep their musical skills sharp while also staying in close contact with one another. While looking for a way to also stay connected to fans, Colleen discovered the livestreaming platform TWITCH in January, 2021. Her channel (https://twitch.tv/colleendaunceymusic) immediately started picking up steam and she quickly became a Twitch Partner (a highly coveted title on the platform), recently surpassing 13 thousand followers and 3 Million total views this year.

Colleen says: "I was having so much fun on Twitch playing new original music and classic covers, and I knew that I had to bring Kevin into this magical world! I convinced him to start livestreaming as well, and now his channel (https://twitch.tv/kevinywong) is growing rapidly as well. It's given us a whole new way to connect with our fans and introduce ourselves and our music to an entirely new fanbase!".

In 2017, Kevin and Colleen released a mashup video of "Only Us" from Dear Evan Hansen, and "You Matter To Me" from Waitress, which became popular on Youtube. Kevin explains: Our audiences on Twitch fell in love with our previous mashup and have been demanding a new duet from us for the past 4 months, so when Colleen called me up and asked if I'd like to sing "Winter Song" with her, I immediately jumped at the chance! We played all of the instruments and produced the track ourselves, and had it mixed and mastered by Sydney Galbraith. Colleen then spent days meticulously editing all of our video footage and now here we are. We're so excited to share this video with you!"

Watch the new video here: