VIDEO: Cody Fry Shares 'I Hear A Symphony (Live)' Video

Today, Cody Fry shares the video for "I Hear A Symphony," the song that went viral on TikTok earlier this year, subsequently inspiring Fry to record a live orchestral record titled, Symphony Sessions. Set for release on January 21, 2022, the whole album was recorded at Ocean Way Nashville Studio, a beautiful 100-year-old grey stone church, and arranged with a 60-piece orchestra.

Fry also received his first GRAMMY nomination yesterday for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals, for his cover of The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby," which is also taken from Symphony Sessions.

"With 'I Hear A Symphony' sitting now with nearly 65 million streams on Spotify, as well as every other song off of Flying ranging from 220,000-8,000,000 respectively, Fry's decision to stay true to himself has clearly paid off," said Atwood Magazine who interviewed Fry and debuted the "I Hear A Symphony" video. "What's interesting about 'I Hear A Symphony,' though, is its universal appeal. Rather than suiting a trend, a dance, or a behavior, as other viral songs have, it's used in a more general capacity. When looking at the videos tagged under the sound, there's no one way users interpret the song."

Indeed the success of "I Hear A Symphony" has earned Fry the luxury to choose his own creative path, and the result is Symphony Sessions. The six-song album includes fully arranged originals as well as covers of The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby,", which has amassed over 14 million streams in just a couple months since being shared on TikTok, and Ben Rector's "Sailboat," a song which served as a joint encore on Fry and Rector's recent tour.

"I've run the gamut of emotions, from confusion to thunderstruck excitement to the fear of how long will this last?" admits the Chicago-raised Fry. "This has totally changed my life. It's allowed me to say no to things I don't want to do and be able to pursue what I do."

Although major record labels came calling following his viral success, Cody has decided to remain independent for the time being. "I didn't feel right about the offers," he says. "I wanted to see what I could do on my own now that I can support myself this way. Even though record companies can add tremendous value, it was too tantalizing for me to be able to make the music I wanted, without any outside interference."

Symphony Sessions is just that, and Cody hopes it can continue to open doors, with visions of taking his orchestral approach to the Hollywood Bowl and Carnegie Hall, or even on a tour where he plays with local orchestras at each city. "I think the most amazing things humans do are the things that we do together in large groups," he says. "When else in music do you have 60 people in the same room all working together to make the same piece of art simultaneously? There is an energy that only happens in that setting."

All the songs were recorded live in a single day, including several of the lead vocals, with a 60-piece orchestra, including strings, brass, woodwinds and percussion. "When a session is structured in this way, it doesn't leave much room for error, but luckily the musicians were incredible, and everything turned out better than I could have imagined," says Cody. "It was a stressful, nerve-wracking, joyful, rewarding experience. I hope I get to continue making more music like this."

Watch the new music video here: