VIDEO: Coco Release New 'Anybody's Guess' Music Video

Coco releases the gorgeously hazy & harmonic new single "Anybody's Guess," along with an accompanying video beautifully directed by Anna Lian Tes and Stella Hartmann.

This is the final offering ahead of the band's highly anticipated self-titled debut, to be released October 29 on First City Artists via AWAL, so far praised by international tastemakers including Bob Boilen of NPR, Lauren Laverne of BBC, and more.

"'Anybody's Guess' is the last song on our record, and serves as a summary of sorts. In general we were thinking less about traditional song form and more about creating a narrative arc through scene changes - a suite. The bassline melody that accompanies the "doot doot"s is worth pointing out because its origins were in some ways emblematic of the whole record's approach - we all came up with our own basslines and stitched together the best bits from each one," the band shared.

In 2019, Maia Friedman (of Dirty Projectors, Uni Ika Ai), Dan Molad (of Lucius, Chimney), and Oliver Hill (of Pavo Pavo, Dustrider) came together on an afternoon in Los Angeles. Old friends with rich history-Maia and Oliver had toured together more than once; Dan had produced music for their respective projects-the trio convened with ambiguous artistic intention, easy chemistry, and open expectations. Before the sun had set, Coco had a name and two fully formed songs.

Catch Coco Live in NY & LA:

November 12 - Zebulon, Los Angeles, CA

November 16 - Union Pool, Brooklyn. NY

Watch the new music video here: