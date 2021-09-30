VIDEO: Chloe Moriondo Releases 'Favorite Band' Music Video

Chloe Moriondo has shared the music video for "Favorite Band." Directed by Syd Ostrander, the star-studded video features cameos from Simple Plan, All Time Low, Pierce The Veil, Great Grandpa, Girlpool, and Joy Again, all of whom are mentioned in the song's lyrics.

Last month, Moriondo revealed the official video for "What If It Doesn't End Well" and shared new single and video for "not okay (feat. Mazie)," which received praise from FLOOD Magazine, Ones To Watch and UPROXX, who lauded the track's "danceable energy."

In May, Moriondo shared her critically acclaimed major-label debut album Blood Bunny, which is available now on all streaming platforms via Public Consumption Recording Co./Fueled By Ramen. The release was accompanied by an official video for track "Bodybag," which The FADER named as one of the "20 Best Rock Songs Right Now." Following the release, Moriondo made her television debut performing "Bodybag" on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and appeared soon after on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where she played a dynamic rendition of "I Want To Be With You."

At age nineteen, Chloe Moriondo professes to be an "internet kid," yet she tackles overwhelming infatuation, listless daydreams, and first love with keen empathy that's unsearchable online. With her relatable, confessional lyrics and idiosyncratic humor, the singer-songwriter has built a devoted fanbase of millions, sharing her authentic self to create a genuine connection with her listeners.

Watch the music video here: