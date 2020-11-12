VIDEO: Cheat Codes Release Video for 'Washed Up'

The track is off of Part 1 of Cheat Codes debut album.

Cheat Codes are back with their newest single/video "Washed Up" (listen HERE). The track is off of Part 1 of Cheat Codes debut album. With 3 legs leading into the album, each 'part' will personify the individual members of the trio and give you a deeper look at Trevor, Kevi and Matt. Cheat Codes are putting out a new single every month leading up to the release of the album and will be commemorating each drop with a virtual release performance.

For this single, the electro-pop trio teamed up with Bandsintown for a 'Voice Your Vote Livestream Party'. Filmed at the Arsenic House in Los Angeles, the stream featured an open discussion about the importance of voting and performances from Cheat Codes, Kiiara & Sam Blacky. "Washed Up" sees the group contemplate love versus lust as they ask their significant other if they'll still be around at their lowest lows, capturing the relatable feeling of hesitancy surrounding a fresh relationship. The upbeat and danceable track has a mesmerizing beat and textured production, giving it a unique vibe, sure to make it on to everyone's playlists.

Watch the video below!

Cheat Codes track "Stay" with Bryce Vine is making waves as a genre-smashing post-party anthem that's both banging and brooding. First single from Part 1 of Hell Raisers, "Between Our Hearts ft. CXLOE", was a modern-day romance track with an endearing story of long distance love. The track came on the heels of Cheat Codes' recent hit multi-genre collaboration "No Time" with DVBBS, featuring Wiz Khalifa and PRINCE$$ ROSIE. Another recent release from the guys was their single "Heaven", which quickly became a fan favorite and was released alongside an effervescent, pastel-hued visual. Earlier this year, Cheat Codes released another exciting collaboration with "No Service In The Hills", featuring Trippie Redd, blackbear and PRINCE$$ ROSIE. The satirical horror film-style music video, directed by Bella Thorne {23.4m IG followers} and features a star-studded group of influencers, including Logan Paul {18.1m IG followers} and Mike Majla {1.3m IG followers}. "Between Our Hearts" is definitely a change of pace for the guys and the collaboration with CXLOE is refreshing and upbeat, a perfect sing to close out the summer with. Cheat Codes have definitely had some exciting releases this year and the guys show no sign of slowing down anytime soon-- there are certainly more exciting releases to come!

The multi-platinum group, comprised of Trevor Dahl, Matthew Russell and Kevin Ford, have seen a meteoric rise since they first formed in LA, garnering over 4 billion stream to date and collaborating with artists across the board, including Liam Payne, Kim Petras, Fetty Wap, Demi Lovato, Little Mix, Sofia Reyes and many more.

