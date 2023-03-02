VIDEO: Cat Clyde Unveils 'Not Going Back' Live Acoustic Video

Canadian indie-folk artist Cat Clyde recently released her latest studio album Down Rounder to widespread acclaim, spanning Under The Radar, Sweety High, Wonderland, The Bluegrass Situation, Women That Rock, We The Cool Magazine and more.

The new album was recorded in six days flat with producer Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney) in Los Angeles' famed Sound City studios, striking listeners with an intimate, livewire electricity and capturing the captivating live performance that Clyde has become revered for.

She has toured the UK with Lissie for the last month, mesmerizing crowds with her unique formula of charm and chops. Fans that were not able to catch her live can watch the brand new "Not Going Back" live acoustic video released today and filmed by The Last Troubadours. Through stripped down performances, filmed uncut, The Last Troubadours archive showcases emerging and established songwriters and hopes to capture the essence of what it's like to be in the room when they perform. Stay tuned for US shows and festival appearances coming soon!

Clyde's malleable singing voice and contemplative, poetic lyricism espouse an essential connection between our spiritual center and the natural world that surrounds us. Explaining the album's title and thematic bent, Clyde shares: "I've always felt like a rounder. I feel the term encapsulates the lost and searching nature of railroad hobos, cowboys, gold miners, adventurers - a rounder is someone who moves around through natural landscapes looking for answers, to make sense of it all through movement and experience.

To find something or some place that could feel like home, to belong to the land and feel a part of something greater. During the making of this record I felt very lost and low and felt the songs were a way for me to explore myself and venture more deeply into my own natural landscape within. I was a down rounder, low down but still a rounder."

Down Rounder is Clyde's first proper solo album since 2019's spellbinding Hunters Trance, but she's also been plenty busy between now and then. In 2020, she released Good Bones, a set of acoustic reimagining from Hunters Trance as well as her 2017 debut Ivory Castanets; last year, Clyde joined up with fellow Canadian country singer-songwriter Jeremie Albino for the stellar collab LP Blue Blue Blue. She's also racked up millions of streams across platforms, setting the stage for Down Rounder as her widest-reaching album yet.

Watch the new video here: