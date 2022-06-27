VIDEO: Capital Theatre Reveal 'Fait Accompli' Music Video

Auckland, New Zealand-based trio CAPITAL THEATRE have delivered a distinctive take on alternative rock with their debut full-length album A HERO'S JOURNEY released last Friday, June 24.

Recorded with Grammy Award-winning legendary producer Mike Clink (Guns N' Roses, Steve Vai), its 10 tracks display the group's melodic and edgy guitar/keyboard-driven sound while lyrically drawing inspiration from Joseph Campbell's comparative mythological book The Hero with a Thousand Faces. Guest string arrangements were added by composer David Campbell (The Rolling Stones, Beck) to add a multi-dimensional feel as the album follows along the archetypal hero's journey throughout life.

Concurrent with the release of A HERO'S JOURNEY, the band have revealed a spellbinding music video for their radio single, "Fait Accompli," directed by Brian Cox (The Used, Bring Me The Horizon) which can be seen streaming below or via YouTube. "Fait Accompli" marks the first track on the album and represents the idea of the hero's entrance into one's own journey, aka life, without any choice but to advance.

The video was filmed in Los Angeles earlier this month while the band was in town to record material for their next album, once again with Clink at recording helms. Read more about the song's deeply personal connection to the band and how the video came together in a Q&A with vocalist/guitarist/pianist Adam Stevenson below.

CAPITAL THEATRE have captivated audiences worldwide with their gripping music videos including the evocative clip for their previous single "Delicately Poised" which celebrates self-identity and was filmed in a historic underground adult entertainment club in Barcelona with a vibrant collective of artists, dancers and performers presenting their authentic selves. Released March 1, it has since garnered over 15 million views and over 945k streams. Watch/listen here: https://ffm.to/delicatelypoised.

Formed in 2019, CAPITAL THEATRE band members (and longtime friends) Stevenson, Paul Reid (drums, vocals) and Roy Oliver (guitar, vocals), had just began to hone in their live routine with appearances at local Auckland clubs with A-list guest musicians including Jane's Addiction bassist Chris Chaney and Bon Jovi lead guitarist Phil X before the global pandemic hit and put a halt to live music.

During their recent visit to the States, they were able to return to the stages for a series of radio showcase gigs including a stop at The Gathering Festival (Lovely The Band, The Unlikely Candidates, Lit) in Ohio. They will next be seen on a headlining tour in support of A HERO'S JOURNEY across New Zealand from July 15 through August 6.

Watch the new music video here: