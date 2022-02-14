VIDEO: CARRiNGTON MacDUFFiE Releases 'You, Baby' Music Video

Indie singer-songwriter CARRiNGTON MacDUFFiE gives in to love with the release of the new music video for "You, Baby," The catchy tune's video sets the scene of a passionately loving romance that's perfect for Valentine's Day.

MacDUFFiE's talented vocals shine through her creative lyrics as her artistic vision carries out through the story, delivering an intriguing and exciting performance. The music video for "You, Baby" was premiered by "Talk of Alabama" on ABC Birmingham, and the single is available to download and stream on all digital platforms today.

"There has been a terrible lack of intimacy in the past couple of years, and we humans need to be close with each other," shares MacDUFFiE. "We thrive on love and affection, and one of the purposes of both this feel-good video and this song is to raise the vibration of the viewer/listener, and give people a thumbs-up on physical touch and tenderness."

MacDuFFiE consistently showcases her special gift for drawing listeners in by translating her own life experiences in unique ways. Staying true to herself, MacDUFFiE's edgy personality comes through each project she releases while always meeting the needs of her fans. Her most recent album, Sweet Little Mystery, includes the perfect blend of mystical yet bold tunes. MacDUFFiE is excited to bring her special persona back to the stage to share her imagination with the world.

Watch the new music video here: