VIDEO: Billy Strings Performs 'Know It All' on COLBERT

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings performed his song "Know It All" on last night's episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

The performance adds to yet another unstoppable year for Strings, who is nominated in two

categories at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Best Bluegrass Album (Renewal) and

Best American Roots Performance ("Love and Regret") and won Best New

Headliner/Artist Development Story at the 33rd Annual Pollstar Awards.

Out now via Rounder Records (stream/purchase here), Renewal was produced by Jonathan Wilson and solidifies Strings' position as a singular artist-one who honors the history of the music that inspires him, while continually pushing it forward. With the record's sixteen tracks, Strings shares a more personal and honest perspective through his songwriting, while incorporating his wide range of influences with elements of bluegrass, classic rock, metal, psychedelic music and more.

Released to widespread attention, Renewal landed on several "Best of 2021" lists including The Bitter Southerner, No Depression, Glide, The Boot, Folk Alley, Nashville's WMOT Roots Radio and Pittsburgh's WYEP Radio. It was also one of the Top 50 Most Played Albums at Americana Radio last year, while Strings was #1 on listener-voted year-end lists at Charlottesville's WNRN and Spindale-Asheville's WNCW among others.

Watch the new performance here: