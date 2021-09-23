VIDEO: Big Red Machine Shares 'Magnolia' Visualizer

Big Red Machine - the ever-evolving project from Aaron Dessner (The National) and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) - are sharing the visualizer for "Magnolia" from their latest album "How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?" out now.

The generous spirit and desire to push music forward has never been more deeply felt than on Big Red Machine's "How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?," the second album from Aaron Dessner's ever-morphing project with Bon Iver's Justin Vernon.

Collaborators and friends show up across the album, continuing the reciprocal exchange of ideas that has come to define their creative community. Songs feature guest vocals and writing contributions from artist friends including Hadestown's Anaïs Mitchell, Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold ("Phoenix"); Ben Howard and This Is The Kit ("June's a River"); Naeem ("Easy to Sabotage'); Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan and My Brightest Diamond's Shara Nova ("Hutch"); and Taylor Swift ("Birch" and "Renegade").

Watch the "Magnolia" visualizer here: