VIDEO: Big Loud Rock's Letdown. Shares 'Empty' Music Video

Big Loud Rock, the brand new alternative/rock imprint of Big Loud Records, has announced the signing of Letdown., the Chicago-based alternative-rock brainchild of musician Blake Coddington.

Officially launching in 2020, Coddington has spent the better part of two years writing and recording ideas for this emotionally stirring project that will see a number of releases throughout 2022 and beyond. "Letdown. is the perfect act to join the Big Loud Rock family," said Greg Thompson, President of Big Loud Rock. "The music is incredible, the lyrics are thoughtful, and the potential is unlimited. We are proud to be a part of Blake's journey."

The beautifully shot music video for "Empty," Letdown.'s first official work on Big Loud Rock, was filmed at Nashville Municipal Auditorium and is a visual that details the internal strife that heavily informs Coddington's songwriting. "I struggle a lot with my mental health, it's tough for me to put a smile on for everyone else," Coddington explains. "I write music not only as therapy for myself but for others who feel they are spread too thin, falling short or just not good enough."

In 2020, Coddington quietly released his debut single, "Spotlight," which quickly captured the attention of audiences and gained generous traction. Several singles and over 10 million streams and 500K TikTok followers later, Coddington is putting the final touches on more Letdown. music to be released soon.

Watch the new music video here: