VIDEO: Best Move Release Live Video for 'Every Actor'

Sacramento's Best Move share a new live video for "Every Actor" off of their debut album, Relational Memory via Park The Van. The video is an absolutely gorgeous offering, where stripped back instrumentation provides a foundation for Kris Anaya's delicate & emotionally tinged vocals to shine.

Shares Anaya on the live video, "'Every Actor' was recorded live at Panoramic Studios in Stinson Beach, California, and is the opening track for our latest release Relational Memory. Every Actor is the very first song I wrote when starting the Best Move project. I have always had a soft spot for the vocal section with the song 'I'm Not In Love' by 10cc, and you can hear a little bit of inspiration from that song. I wanted 'Every Actor' to have a smooth lush sound but still capture elements of that early aughts electric guitar feel."

Best Move recorded the LP in 10 days at Panoramic Studio in Stinson Beach. Kris Anaya wrote the songs, bassist/keyboardist Joseph Davancens crafted the complex melodies, and Fernando Oliva rounded everything out on drums. The album fuses Jon Brion-esque influences with the bittersweet sadness of Elliott Smith and finds the cinematic folk-rock band coming to terms with mortality - the LP is an exercise in facing the present.

The themes and stories found throughout Relational Memory were informed by frontman Kris Anaya who has dealt with hard, personal things lately: the passing of his brother, his grandfather, and his mother being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. He's not only coming to grips with the accumulation of time but with real-time trauma. These songs let you in on the secret that getting older is bewildering, no matter your decade.

Leading into the album's release, Best Move shared singles "Tipping Pitches," "Lullaby" and a live video for the album's title track.

Watch the new live video here: