Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Best Move Release Live Video for 'Every Actor'

The track is from their debut album, Relational Memory, out now.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

Sacramento's Best Move share a new live video for "Every Actor" off of their debut album, Relational Memory via Park The Van. The video is an absolutely gorgeous offering, where stripped back instrumentation provides a foundation for Kris Anaya's delicate & emotionally tinged vocals to shine.

Shares Anaya on the live video, "'Every Actor' was recorded live at Panoramic Studios in Stinson Beach, California, and is the opening track for our latest release Relational Memory. Every Actor is the very first song I wrote when starting the Best Move project. I have always had a soft spot for the vocal section with the song 'I'm Not In Love' by 10cc, and you can hear a little bit of inspiration from that song. I wanted 'Every Actor' to have a smooth lush sound but still capture elements of that early aughts electric guitar feel."

Best Move recorded the LP in 10 days at Panoramic Studio in Stinson Beach. Kris Anaya wrote the songs, bassist/keyboardist Joseph Davancens crafted the complex melodies, and Fernando Oliva rounded everything out on drums. The album fuses Jon Brion-esque influences with the bittersweet sadness of Elliott Smith and finds the cinematic folk-rock band coming to terms with mortality - the LP is an exercise in facing the present.

The themes and stories found throughout Relational Memory were informed by frontman Kris Anaya who has dealt with hard, personal things lately: the passing of his brother, his grandfather, and his mother being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. He's not only coming to grips with the accumulation of time but with real-time trauma. These songs let you in on the secret that getting older is bewildering, no matter your decade.

Leading into the album's release, Best Move shared singles "Tipping Pitches," "Lullaby" and a live video for the album's title track.

Watch the new live video here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Photo: Quinta Brunson Receives Adweek's Game Changer of the Year AwardPhoto: Quinta Brunson Receives Adweek's Game Changer of the Year Award
October 11, 2022

Brunson received this award for restoring the entertainment industry’s faith in the traditional broadcast network sitcom during a time when streaming continues to reign supreme, leveraging modern-day viewing behaviors to build her rapidly growing audience and a renewed interest in live network viewing.
I Ya Toyah Announces 'Ghosts' Acoustic EPI Ya Toyah Announces 'Ghosts' Acoustic EP
October 11, 2022

Chicago-based “one woman musical army” known as I Ya Toyah announces the release of Ghosts, a brand new acoustic EP. The EP will feature haunting acoustic renditions of three of her previously-released songs: Pray from last year’s Out of Order EP, and Code Blue and Time Machine; both from her critically-acclaimed 2018 debut album, Code Blue.
Black Public Media Launches Gender Affirming Doc Series During LGBT History MonthBlack Public Media Launches Gender Affirming Doc Series During LGBT History Month
October 11, 2022

The Harlem-based national media arts nonprofit dedicated to creating and producing media content about the Black experience has commissioned Feral Films and Sophia Clark (they/them) to direct I Am Who I Say I Am, a three-part series of micro-documentaries with feel-good stories of gender affirmation.
Retro Jazz Artist Laura Ainsworth Teams With XO Publicity For New Album 'You Asked For It'Retro Jazz Artist Laura Ainsworth Teams With XO Publicity For New Album 'You Asked For It'
October 11, 2022

You Asked For It is Ainsworth’s fourth album of all-new material (a best-of LP entitled Top Shelf was expanded into a deluxe mini-LP CD released in Japan last year.) You Asked For It was recently released digitally in South Korea by Music Island, and in Japan by Ratspack Records as a deluxe mini-LP CD with the bonus track “As Time Goes By.”
Julie Neff Releases New Single 'A Lot Left To Learn'Julie Neff Releases New Single 'A Lot Left To Learn'
October 11, 2022

Featuring heartfelt productions promoting self-love and emotional availability, she hosts a spectrum of talented musicians and instrumentalists. “A Lot Left To Learn” features Neff’s close friend Tiz McNamara (background vocals) and Irish musician Dylan O’hEochaid (piano, cello, and background vocals).