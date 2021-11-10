VIDEO: Bella White Shares 'Just Like Leaving' Solo Performance Video

Today, singer, songwriter, and musician Bella White has released a solo performance video for "Just Like Leaving," the title track of her acclaimed debut album. White, who divides her time between Nashville and her native Canada, captured the performance in British Columbia earlier this year.

"For some reason, playing 'Just Like Leaving' by myself feels more honest sometimes," she muses. "This song is a diary entry of sorts, and I usually only write in my diary alone. It was so special to record this video in Vancouver, BC. It felt very cyclical to come back here after putting out an album that orbits around my journey of leaving western Canada. When I play this song alone, there's a vulnerability that feels more tangible."

White recorded Just Like Leaving prior to her 20th birthday and self-released it in late 2020. After White signed with Rounder this year, the label oversaw the album's worldwide release. Since then, Just Like Leaving has inspired critical praise on both sides of the Atlantic.

Writing in American Songwriter, Madeline Crone noted, "Observing while others created, the artist carved a unique space that intersects her earliest influences and most recent sonic influences. The result is a dynamic blend of roots music, that when aligned with her inimitable vocal expression, establishes White as a defining voice in the modern lineage of an heirloom musical tradition."

In his profile of White for UK-based roots magazine Holler, Thomas Mooney wrote, "Even though she's a newcomer - Just Like Leaving rings true like a coming-of-age anthem for the young storyteller - White possesses an uncanny ability to capture the delicate nuances of heartache that's often only mastered by veterans of the trade."

Folk Alley's Henry Carrigan observed, "On Just Like Leaving, we can feel White's exquisite pain, her brimful sorrow, her tenacious joy in her lonesome, affecting vocals-which remind us, by turns, of Kitty Wells, Rhonda Vincent, and Donna Ulisse-which ride over lilting bluegrass musical foundations. White's ingenious and playful lyrics fold into musical settings that capture the ragged ways we fall in and out of love and the tentative ways that we move in and out of places in our lives that ground us but which we're often compelled to leave in search of the next place that's calling us."

Watch the new video here: