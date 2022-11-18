VIDEO: Asher Monroe Releases Chapter Three of XR Concert 'A Rose Amidst The Thorns'
His album was produced by Grammy-winning producer Walter Afanasieff (Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey).
Singer/songwriter Asher Monroe released his latest album, Windows of Time, this past summer, produced by Grammy-winning producer Walter Afanasieff (Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey). On the 8-song set, Monroe speaks to his passions as well as his personal life, his relationship with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins and becoming a father for the first time.
For the project, Monroe created an XR (extended reality live concert) using the same technology used to produce visuals for Disney's "The Mandalorian", with the same studio team behind Billie Eilish's "Where Do We Go" XR live stream and Kid Cudi's Amazon Prime special, "Watch A Man Named Scott".
Monroe said, "The XR is an incredibly rewarding process from start to finish. From storyboards to hiring a team of top-notch graphic artists over many months of fine-tuning. I didn't realize I was building my own video game universe where I could live, interact and perform in. I want to inspire other artists of my generation that, with a wild enough imagination...they can do the same!"
The latest installment, Chapter 3 "A Rose Amidst The Thorns", was recently released.
Monroe explains how the song came about: "I remember my family and I were vacationing in Croatia a few summers ago. We were all planning on going down to the sea for a small hike and a quick swim. I can't remember the full context, but Sanela and I had a "lover's spat" about taking multiple towels or backpacks.
For whatever reason, I decided to stay behind and Sanela and the kids still continued down to the sea without me. Most of the time in the past when there was a difference in opinion, I might muster my feelings or waste that bottled energy on something frivolous. But instead, I decided to turn what I was feeling into a heart-wrenching song.
Some of the old-world English words like "hell hath no fury like a woman scorned" were inspired by some of the early 1900's poems I was reading based on the fact I was living in a town centuries old surrounded by so much history. The music and lyrics called for language that penetrated deeper into the soul. Modern words we use today would not convey in quite the same way. I thank our little "lover's spat" that day because without it "A Rose Amidst the Thorns" may not have ever been born!"
Watch the new concert here:
