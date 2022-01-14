VIDEO: Arctic Lake Share New 'Breathe' Music Video

English alternative pop duo Arctic Lake are back with the emotionally bare single "Breathe," out today via Astralwerks. The slow-burning, gently driving song-produced by member Paul Holliman-comes with a fittingly evocative and intimate video.

"Breathe" finds vocalist Emma Foster pleading with a partner who's closed off-she's desperate for more connection, feeling suffocated by the relationship's limitations. Shimmering synths slink around her voice as she asks, "Can I find what's underneath, won't you let me know you?" Eventually, a rush of vibrating electronics takes over, but not without her slipping in one more simple request: "I'm just wanting you to hold me." The video for "Breathe" feels just as personal, with Foster front and center against a blood-red background, her soul-baring lyrics projected right on her face, exposing every vulnerability.

"Breathe" follows 2021's electro-kissed single "Lonely," Arctic Lake's "steamiest track yet," according to House of Solo. The duo also recently built-up a following with a handful of collaborations, like their ZHU team-up "Yours"-which peaked at #16 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart-as well as the feel-good track "House Music" with German DJ Boris Brejcha, and "Road" with producer Lane 8. But "Breathe" builds on Arctic Lake's more minimalist, sultry soundscapes, which Tongue Tied Magazine describes as "breathtaking, electromagnetic anthems" that are "simply unmatched."

Arctic Lake's blend of emotional songwriting and inventive production has won the attention of fans and critics since they self-released their debut single, "Limits," in 2015. Since then, their following has grown to over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify. As they prepare more new music for 2022, Arctic Lake are ready to lure more listeners into their colorful world.

Watch the new music video here: