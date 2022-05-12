VIDEO: Annie DiRusso Shares New Video For 'Infinite Jest' Ahead Of Headline Tour Kick Off

Indie rock artist Annie DiRusso releases a video for her recent single "Infinite Jest" ahead of her first headline tour. The video was recorded in Franklin, TN by Working Holiday.

DiRusso's song "Infinite Jest" was originally released last month via Good Partners. "The Crying Everywhere" tour kicks off this Thursday, May 12th in Boston, MA (see full dates below).

"Infinite Jest was a song I knew I wanted to capture live since I wrote it. Experiencing it together with the audience is one of my favorite moments of the set. The lyrical content makes it intense to perform, but it is so cathartic every time I do. I think it is really representative of my live show in general-with moments of intimacy and raw emotion juxtaposed by chaos and freedom." DiRusso says.

DiRusso is a Nashville & NYC-based indie-rock artist, embracing all the multitude of musical influences both cities embody. Annie blends buzzing garage-rock guitars, raucous performances with Nashville flair. Hooks and melodies are front and center in her eight singles, turning casual listeners into devotees.

Fans patiently waited through the pandemic months to see Annie's live show and were rewarded in Fall 2021 and Winter 2022, when she hit the road in support of Sara Kays and SAMIA. Annie will continue to release new songs as 2022 continues and continue to add tour dates.

Watch the new trailer here:

THE CRYING EVERYWHERE TOUR

May 12 | Boston, MA | The Red Room at Café 939 - SOLD OUT

May 13 | Brooklyn, NY | Baby's All Right - SOLD OUT

May 14 | Washington DC | DC9 - SOLD OUT

May 15 | Philadelphia, PA | World Café Live - Upstairs

May 17 | Chicago, IL | Schubas Tavern - SOLD OUT

May 19 | Atlanta, GA | Smith's Olde Bar

May 20 | Nashville, TN | The Basement - SOLD OUT

June 2 | Seattle, WA | Barboza

June 4 | Portland, OR | Holocene

June 6 | San Francisco, CA | Brick & Mortar

June 7 | Los Angeles, CA | The Echo

With Caroline Culver supporting