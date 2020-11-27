VIDEO: Ane Brun Releases Video for 'Last Breath'

ANE BRUN releases her second incredible album of 2020 today titled, 'How Beauty Holds The Hand of Sorrow' released by her label, Balloon Ranger Records. Stream the entire album released online here.

Watch the video for 'Last Breath' below!

Charmed by the cathartic, orchestral lead track Last Breath, Brun's second full length release in a space of a month sees Ane's stunning work stripped back and emotionally charged as years of creative writing and recording in a cabin in Norwegian woods became a reality and both albums began to take shape.

"Last Breath is the song where I found the album title. This is a song about the last goodbye - the last moments of someone's life," explains Brun. "The amazing string arrangement that builds within this song feels like it takes us into eternity."

The track's elegiac beauty is underlined by this astonishing string-drenched coda, beautifully arranged by Tonbruket's Johan Lindström and captured gracefully in this new spine-tingling video shot at Atlantis Studio in Stockholm by Benoît Derrier from the recording session.

Like recently released album, After The Great Storm, Ane's second full length, 'How Beauty Holds The Hand of Sorrow' is both intimate and universal, often simultaneously, and confirms once more that the Norwegian artist demands rapt, dedicated attention. That she can do this on two albums in quick succession, moreover, is yet more reason to believe that - as she vows on single, 'Don't Run And Hide' - "I'm here for you..."

'How Beauty Holds The Hand Of Sorrow' can be purchased now at https://balloon-ranger.lnk.to/PreOrder2020 . 'After The Great Storm' is also available in full at https://balloon-ranger.lnk.to/AfterTheGreatStorm

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You