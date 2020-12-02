VIDEO: Andrea Bocelli and His Daughter in Trailer For BELIEVE IN CHRISTMAS Concert

Andrea Bocelli recently announced an exclusive ticketed global livestream event, 'Believe in Christmas', to be performed live from the spectacular Teatro Regio di Parma opera house in Italy on December 12th.

Filmed in the round, this one-off, multi-camera event featuring Andrea, musicians and special guests, will be streamed to fans around the world, time-zoned to specific regions. Bocelli is teaming up with creative director Franco Dragone (best known for his ground-breaking work with Cirque Du Soleil) for a magical performance to usher in the festive season.

The trailer has been released for the event, featuring Bocelli and his daughter Virginia.

Check out the trailer below!

Tickets for world-renowned artist Andrea Bocelli's exclusive global livestream event, 'Believe in Christmas' are on-sale now: http://www.andreabocelli.lnk.to/tickets

Livestream times around the globe include:

December 12th - Livestream #1: Italy, Europe & UK (21.00 CET / 20.00 GMT)

December 12th - Livestream #2: South America (20.00 BRT & ART)

December 12th - Livestream #3: East Coast North America (20.00 EST)

December 12th - Livestream #4: West Coast North America & Central America (20.00 PST /22.00 CST)

December 13th - Livestream #5: Australia, New Zealand & Asia (20.00 AEDT, 22.00 NZDT & 18.00 JST & KST)

