VIDEO: Andrea Bocelli and His Daughter in Trailer For BELIEVE IN CHRISTMAS Concert
The concert will be streamed from the Teatro Regio di Parma opera house in Italy on December 12th.
Andrea Bocelli recently announced an exclusive ticketed global livestream event, 'Believe in Christmas', to be performed live from the spectacular Teatro Regio di Parma opera house in Italy on December 12th.
Filmed in the round, this one-off, multi-camera event featuring Andrea, musicians and special guests, will be streamed to fans around the world, time-zoned to specific regions. Bocelli is teaming up with creative director Franco Dragone (best known for his ground-breaking work with Cirque Du Soleil) for a magical performance to usher in the festive season.
The trailer has been released for the event, featuring Bocelli and his daughter Virginia.
Check out the trailer below!
Tickets for world-renowned artist Andrea Bocelli's exclusive global livestream event, 'Believe in Christmas' are on-sale now: http://www.andreabocelli.lnk.to/tickets
Livestream times around the globe include:
December 12th - Livestream #1: Italy, Europe & UK (21.00 CET / 20.00 GMT)
December 12th - Livestream #2: South America (20.00 BRT & ART)
December 12th - Livestream #3: East Coast North America (20.00 EST)
December 12th - Livestream #4: West Coast North America & Central America (20.00 PST /22.00 CST)
December 13th - Livestream #5: Australia, New Zealand & Asia (20.00 AEDT, 22.00 NZDT & 18.00 JST & KST)
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: West End Musicians Perform a Medley of Musical Overtures
- VIDEO: Brad Oscar Sings Election-Themed GUYS & DOLLS Parody, 'Sit Down, You're Blockin' the Vote!'
- VIDEO: Derek Hough Talks About Getting Injured on DANCING WITH THE STARS
- VIDEO: Watch Lena Hall Sing from ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS