VIDEO: Amanda Cooksey Releases Music Video for 'Wish You Were Here'

Keeping with her signature 90's throwback vibe, Amanda Cooksey is releasing a captivating music video for her latest single "Wish You Were Here."

From the TV set fish tank in the opening scene, to the oversized set of dice, this video is as entertaining visually as the track is musically. Directed by Kolby Copeland, viewers experience a day-in-the-life of someone just trying to make it through a breakup without leaving the house.

Her willingness to take risks and carve out new areas of artistry places Amanda into a special category, among many of her genre-bending inspirations like Taylor Swift, Julia Michaels and Walker Hayes. She has seen success with recent releases, including "What's His Name" and "In Denial," both of which have garnished support from Spotify and will be on her debut concept album Him. Amanda is excited to unveil the connection each song has with the release of her album later this month.

Cooksey's previous singles have been supported by Radio Disney Country and Spotify editorial playlists such as Wild Country, Pop-Co and Young Nashville. She recently received her Master's in Public Relations from the University of Florida and continues to be creative every day, humbled by every opportunity that comes her way through doing what she loves.

Watch the music video here: