VIDEO: Alt-J Performs 'U&Me' On THE LATE SHOW

Last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Alt-J performed "U&ME" from their new album, The Dream. Watch the performance below.

The Dream is available everywhere now. The band also played "Breezeblocks" from their 2012 debut An Awesome Wave as a web-exclusive performance available here.

The late night appearance comes in anticipation of the band's tour that begins this Friday, February 25th. The two-month U.S. and Canada tour will also feature Portugal. The Man. For tickets and tour updates visit here.

Watch the performance here:

Tour Dates

February 25, 2022 - Pittsburgh PA - Petersen Events Center

February 26, 2022 - Washington DC - The Anthem

February 27, 2022 Washington DC - The Anthem

March 1, 2022 - Nashville TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

March 2, 2022 - Atlanta GA - State Farm Arena

March 4, 2022 - Tampa FL - Yuengling Center

March 5, 2022 - Hollywood FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood

March 6, 2022 - Orlando FL - Orlando Amphitheater

March 9 & 10, 2022 - Dallas TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

March 12, 2022 - Austin TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

March 13, 2022 - Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall

March 15, 2022 - St Louis MO - Chaifetz Arena

March 16, 2022 - Detroit MI - Masonic Temple Detroit

March 17, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI UWM Panther Arena

March 19, 2022 - Chicago IL - Credit Union 1 Arena

March 20, 2022 - Minneapolis MN - The Armory

March 21, 2022 - Omaha, NE Baxter Arena (Portugal The Man On is not on this date)

March 23, 2022 - Denver CO - 1STBANK Center

March 25, 2022 - San Diego CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

March 26, 2022 - Santa Barbara CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

March 27, 2022 - Los Angeles CA - STAPLES Center

March 29, 2022 - Seattle WA - WAMU Theatre

March 30, 2022 - Vancouver BC - Pacific Coliseum

April 1, 2022 - San Francisco CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 2, 2022 - Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

April 3, 2022 - Las Vegas NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

April 5, 2022 - Salt Lake City UT - UCCU Center

April 7, 2022 - Kansas City MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

April 8, 2022 - Cincinnati OH - PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation

April 9, 2022 - Columbus OH - Schottenstein Center

April 11, 2022 - New York NY - Madison Square Garden

April 13, 2022 - Philadelphia PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

April 14, 2022 - Boston MA - Agganis Arena

April 15, 2022 - Montreal QC - Place Bell

Apri 17, 2022 - Toronto ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum