VIDEO: Alice Pisano Shares 'Boys Like You' Music Video

The track is the first release from her upcoming EP 'Shattered But Still Cool.'

Aug. 2, 2022  

Alice Pisano has just unveiled cinematic visuals for her new single "Boys Like You" - the first track from her highly-anticipated upcoming EP Shattered But Still Cool.

Following her successful debut, Pisano had four singles enter the iTunes Pop charts, numerous radio plays on stations including the BBC and over three million views on Tiktok!

Introducing Italian-born, London-based, Alice Pisano, a contemporary pop artist who made a bright entrance to the scene back in 2018. Since then, she has garnered a fantastic name for herself, offering listeners an ecstatic realm of lyrical bliss and contagious musicality.

Now, Alice Pisano is back with a new single "Boys Like You", the first single from her upcoming EP Shattered But Still Cool. Written and produced alongside Jez Ashurst (Little Mix, Maisie Peters, Tom Grennan), Pisano has released a single that truly encapsulates her burning desire for true pop-perfection. Complimentary themes of infatuated heartbreak and dating duels pair effortlessly with symbolic synths, dreamy pop beats and rebellious rhythms to create an extraordinary track.

In Pisano's words, "Boys Like You is about my experience with dating apps. I finally got around to joining one and decided to put myself out there. Online dating can definitely be fun but also frustrating, and can really shake your self-confidence. The day we wrote the song, I remember feeling pretty disheartened about it. It can be tough to deal with failed dates and behaviours like ghosting, it's easy to fall into the trap of thinking you're not good enough, or pretty or fun enough... talking to my friends though, it became pretty clear they were having the same experience."

With shining global success, her debut single "Celebrated Life" garnered over four million Spotify streams alone. Following her successful debut, Pisano also had four singles enter the iTunes Pop charts, numerous radio plays on stations including the BBC and over three million views on Tiktok with her single "September". Her single "Open Up" was even featured as the soundtrack to the summer trailer of the British hit TV series Hollyoaks.

This year, Pisano played two shows at The Great Escape Festival and was one of the first 50 artists to be announced. Accumulating numerous Spotify editorial support, including 14 New Music Fridays, as well as critical acclaim from online tastemakers including Clash, Earmilk, Wonderland and Atwood Magazine, Alice Pisano is proving to be a rising star in the contemporary pop scene.

Watch the new music video here:



