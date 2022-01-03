VIDEO: Alaska Thunderf**k Reveals 'XOXOY2K' Video
The artist's Red 4 Filth album is slated for release in early 2022.
Star of stage, screen, podcast airwaves and beyond, scalding hot drag superstar Alaska Thunderf has released the video (directed by Brad Hammer & Nic Laughlin) for "XOXOY2K" and the single backed with "ask me" just in time to start off 2022.
Alaska coo's about "XOXOY2K"here - "The fashions and accessories of the early 2000s are burned into my psyche because I came of age in the time of low rise jeans and flip phones. This is a love song about attraction and repulsion-- all decorated in the mise en scene of the year 2000."
The track is from her forthcoming Red 4 Filth album via PEG Records/Warner Music Group/ADA which is slated for release in early 2022.
Listen to the new single here:
Watch the new music video here: