VIDEO: Alaska Thunderf**k Reveals 'XOXOY2K' Video

Star of stage, screen, podcast airwaves and beyond, scalding hot drag superstar Alaska Thunderf has released the video (directed by Brad Hammer & Nic Laughlin) for "XOXOY2K" and the single backed with "ask me" just in time to start off 2022.

Alaska coo's about "XOXOY2K"here - "The fashions and accessories of the early 2000s are burned into my psyche because I came of age in the time of low rise jeans and flip phones. This is a love song about attraction and repulsion-- all decorated in the mise en scene of the year 2000."

The track is from her forthcoming Red 4 Filth album via PEG Records/Warner Music Group/ADA which is slated for release in early 2022.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new music video here: