VEGAS…MY WAY! to Return for 10 New 2027 Dates at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

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Fontainebleau Las Vegas has announced 10 new 2027 dates for global icon Marc Anthony's acclaimed residency, 'VEGAS...MY WAY!' at BleauLive Theater. The four-time GRAMMY Award winner and eight-time Latin GRAMMY Award winner will return for performances on Feb. 12, 13, 17, 19 and 20, followed by shows on Sept. 10, 11, 17, 18 and 19, once again coinciding Mexican Independence Day weekend.

'VEGAS...MY WAY!' marks a defining chapter in Marc Anthony's legendary career, offering an intimate show that brings audiences closer than ever to his energy, passion, and soul. Backed by his dynamic 14-piece live band, Anthony delivers an immersive journey through more than three decades of chart-topping hits, seamlessly blending English and Spanish-language favorites into a powerful, deeply personal live experience.

'I've been having an amazing time at the Fontainebleau stage every single night I get to perform for you in an intimate, up close and personal setting; and can wait to come back in 2027 for the next set of shows of 'VEGAS...MY WAY!', the Residency,' said Marc Anthony. 'Looking forward to see you all in February!'

Since launching earlier this year, the residency has captivated sold-out crowds and established itself as one of the most electrifying live music experiences on the Las Vegas Strip. From high-energy anthems to emotional ballads, each performance showcases Anthony's signature charisma, unmatched vocals, and enduring connection with fans from around the world.

'Marc Anthony has become synonymous with the BleauLive Theater experience, delivering the kind of extraordinary, unforgettable moments that define Fontainebleau Las Vegas' approach to entertainment,' said Senior Vice President of Entertainment, Fedor Banuchi. 'Adding more show dates in 2027 is a testament to the connection he's built with audiences night after night, and we're thrilled to keep building on the momentum of this milestone residency.'

Marc Anthony's 2027 residency will feature once again a series of original audiovisual pieces created by Elastic People, designed to serve as emotional bridges throughout the show. The transition films trace Anthony's roots in New York, reflect the birth and evolution of salsa, and culminate in a visual tribute to Latin American identity, framed not as geography, but as shared memory. Rather than relying on literal storytelling, the visual language embraces abstraction, offering poetic compositions that interpret the music through emotion instead of illustration. The result is a layered dialogue between image and sound, amplifying both the intimacy and the universality of Anthony's repertoire. Creative direction is led by Carlos Perez of Elastic People.

Following each BleauLive Theater performance, the energy continues at Nowhere Lounge for 'VEGAS...MY WAY! Late Night Sessions' as the official after-party destination. With live music sets curated by longtime Marc Anthony collaborator and producer, Motif, the after-party offers audiences a lively, intimate and spontaneous extension of the evening.

Ticket Information

Citi is the official card of Marc Anthony at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. PDT until Thursday, Sept. 24, at 10 p.m. PDT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit citientertainment.com.

Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. PDT at fontainebleaulasvegas.com/entertainment/marc-anthony.

A limited number of tickets remain available for Marc Anthony's previously announced shows scheduled for Nov. 20 and 21 over Race Week.

More information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas dining, events, entertainment, rooms, and suites can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

About Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony is one of the most influential musical artists of his time. Born Marco Antonio Muñiz to Puerto Rican parents in New York City, he is the best-selling salsa artist of all time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture. As he enters his fourth decade as a recording artist, he has dozens of gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), has had over 120 #1 chart hits worldwide, racked up more than 12.8 billion views on YouTube, over 22 billion streams across all platforms. Known for his intense, soaring voice and his dramatic concert performances, he's one of the most prolific touring artists in the music industry, with many entries in Pollstar's Global Top Grossing Concert Tours lists. Marc Anthony has also established a highly credible acting résumé, with film roles including 'In the Heights' (2021), 'El Cantante' (2006), 'Man on Fire' (2004), 'In the Time of Butterflies' (2001), 'Bringing Out the Dead' (1999), and a starring role in Paul Simon's 'The Capeman' (1998) on Broadway. His 14th studio album, 'Muévense' (2024), continues his legacy as one of music's most enduring and passionate performers. To learn more about Marc Anthony visit marcanthonyonline.com.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort and casino that brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. It is the only resort and casino in Nevada to receive the coveted One Key designation from the 2025 MICHELIN Guide, recognizing its bold design and award-winning collection of luxury amenities and accommodations. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

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