Marc Anthony to Receive "Agent of Change" Award at Premios Juventud 2026

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Marc Anthony was honored last night with the prestigious Agent of Change Award during Premios Juventud 2026, held at Starlite Marbella in Spain, in recognition of his commitment to empowering future generations and his outstanding philanthropic work.

As co-founder of Maestro Cares Foundation, the artist has supported the development of more than 35 projects across Latin America and the United States since 2012, helping improve the lives of children and underserved communities. This August, he also led 'Unidos por los Nuestros,' a benefit concert and international telethon supporting recovery and reconstruction efforts in Venezuela and Colombia following the devastating earthquakes. His humanitarian commitment also earned him a place on the TIME100 Philanthropy 2026 list.

Following this special recognition, Marc Anthony heads to Las Vegas, where he will return to the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas with 'VEGAS... MY WAY!'. The artist will perform on September 11, 12, 13, 18 and 19, coinciding with Mexican Independence Day weekend celebrations, and will return on November 20 and 21 during Race Week.

Tickets are now available at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

'VEGAS... MY WAY!' marks a milestone chapter in Marc Anthony's legendary career, offering an intimate show that brings audiences closer than ever to his energy, passion and essence. Backed by his exceptional live band, Anthony takes fans on an immersive journey through more than three decades of hits, seamlessly blending his most iconic songs in English and Spanish into a powerful and deeply personal live experience.

For more information about dining, events, entertainment, rooms and suites at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, visit fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

About Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony is one of the most influential musical artists of his time. Born Marco Antonio Muñíz to Puerto Rican parents in New York City, he is the best-selling salsa artist of all time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture. As he enters his fourth decade as a recording artist, he has dozens of gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), has had over 120 #1 chart hits worldwide, racked up more than 12.8 billion views on YouTube, over 22 billion streams across all platforms. Known for his intense, soaring voice and his dramatic concert performances, he's one of the most prolific touring artists in the music industry, with many entries in Pollstar's Global Top Grossing Concert Tours lists. Marc Anthony has also established a highly credible acting résumé, with film roles including 'In the Heights' (2021), 'El Cantante' (2006), 'Man on Fire' (2004), 'In the Time of Butterflies' (2001), 'Bringing Out the Dead' (1999), and a starring role in Paul Simon's 'The Capeman' (1998) on Broadway. His 14th studio album, 'Muévense' (2024), continues his legacy as one of music's most enduring and passionate performers. To learn more about Marc Anthony visit www.marcanthonyonline.com.

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