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VAN MORRISON ALUMNI BAND to Tour UK Celebrating MOONDANCE

Led by saxophonist Leo Green, the ensemble will perform the album in full alongside stories from the musicians' time working with Morrison.

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VAN MORRISON ALUMNI BAND to Tour UK Celebrating MOONDANCE

The Van Morrison Alumni Band will tour the UK next year with a show celebrating Van Morrison's Moondance album in its entirety.

Led by saxophonist Leo Green, every member of the band has performed with Van Morrison either live or in the studio, and the tour will feature anecdotes about their time spent with him as well as his music.

The band previously held a weekly concert residency at London's Emerald Theatre, performing Van Morrison's songbook alongside stories from their years working alongside him on stage and in the studio.

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