V Torres to Release Sophomore Album WOMAN, Announces LA Show

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V Torres is set to release her sophomore album Woman on September 1, 2026. The Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter will support the album with a Southern California show at The Mint in Los Angeles on September 9, where she will be direct support for Sue Foley.

Torres has released three singles ahead of the album, starting with the title track 'Woman,' a deeply personal look at identity, resilience, healing, and the many versions of ourselves we grow into. She followed it with 'Winter Solstice,' a meditation on grief, compassion, and the quiet power of simply being there for someone when there's nothing you can really fix. Most recently came 'That Night,' which shifts focus to the exhilarating uncertainty of possibility — the suspended moment before you know whether something is going to happen.

Those three singles offer a preview of what Woman has in store: seven songs exploring love, grief, freedom, identity, transformation, and self-discovery through expansive indie rock, funky Americana, stripped-down balladry, desert-hued psych-rock, Latin textures, and emotional honesty.

'When I wrote 'Woman,' it felt heavy,' Torres explains about the deeply personal lead single and title track from the album. 'The line, 'my work never ends, it just starts over and over again,' felt so fitting to how I was feeling at the time — and honestly, most of the time,' she says. 'But when I started playing it live, women kept coming up to me afterward saying, 'You wrote this song for me.' That's when I realized it had become something bigger than my own story.'

Alongside the single arrived a music video directed by cinematographer Dylan Pelle (Forest Giants, Operation PolarEye), described as a cinematic, desert-soaked visual that mirrors the song's raw vulnerability, grit, and hard-earned sense of liberation.

Written during a transformative period in Torres' life and co-produced alongside longtime collaborator and friend Steve Aguilar, 'Woman' captures the emotional weight and beauty carried through the many roles women inhabit throughout their lives. The track — inspired equally by western landscapes, Latin textures, indie-rock catharsis, and deeply human storytelling — is driven by galloping drums, sprawling guitars, and Torres' commanding vocal performance as it unfolds like a journey that builds toward catharsis and collective release.

That emotional honesty extends throughout Woman, a seven-song collection that Torres describes as 'a journey and testament to the things that shaped the woman I am today.' Across the album, she moves fluidly between expansive indie-rock, funky beach Americana, stripped-down balladry, and desert-hued psych-rock textures, allowing intuition and vulnerability to guide the process. Tracks like 'Beginnings' wrestle with cycles of endings and rebirth, while 'Great Escape' reflects on the loneliness and liberation that followed the end of her marriage. 'Winter Solstice,' written after a close friend lost her brother in a tragic accident, captures the helplessness and tenderness of trying to comfort someone through unimaginable grief. Elsewhere, 'Slow' explores questions of morality, identity, and freedom against a surreal desert backdrop inspired by a real-life experience in Joshua Tree, while 'That Night' lingers in the charged vulnerability between friendship and romantic desire.

The making of Woman also marked a pivotal creative milestone for Torres as her first time co-producing a full-length project. The experience allowed her to fully trust her instincts and take ownership of every sonic and emotional detail. 'I've been in situations before where I felt muted creatively,' she explains. 'This time, there was safety and freedom. If something didn't feel fully expressed, we kept working until it did.'

Throughout the album, Torres embraces contradiction: softness and strength, heartbreak and freedom, grief and joy. 'Being a woman now means allowing yourself to just be rather than perform,' she says. 'It's being more powerful, more emotional, more experienced, and more aligned with yourself instead of trying to fit someone else's expectations.'

Born and raised in the coastal suburbs of Southern California, V Torres grew up immersed in the deep cuts of her parents' record collection — absorbing everything from Pink Floyd, Steely Dan, and Hank Williams Jr. to Joni Mitchell, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, and Earth, Wind & Fire. By high school, she was already performing original songs at local open mics before eventually playing Los Angeles venues including The Roxy Theatre and The Viper Room with her first band, Gorgeous Got a Gun.

'Woman' is available on all streaming platforms now. Woman (the album) will be released independently on September 1, 2026.

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