V-Pop Superstar Son Tung M-TP Unveils New Song 'Making My Way'

Following his landmark foray into the U.S. market last year with his first ever song in English-"THERE'S NO ONE AT ALL"-Son Tung M-TP, one of Vietnam's biggest stars, is back with his much anticipated follow up "Making My Way."

"This is a song that means a lot to me because it makes me forget about everything that's wrong in my life," the artist says. "And reminds me that I should do whatever my heart tells me to do and go wherever my music tells me to go."

Often referred to as the "prince of V-pop," the superstar has become a household name his native Vietnam over the past decade. Now, the singer and actor is going worldwide. His music draws on elements of R&B, hip-hop and EDM, as well as traditional Vietnamese instruments.

Son Tung is the recipient of multiple highly coveted awards including an MTV Europe Music Award for Best Southeast Asian Act and the Mnet Asian Music Award for Vietnamese Breakout Artist. Son Tung has also been named one of Forbes Vietnam's 30 Under 30.

With over 10.2 million YouTube subscribers and steadily climbing, Son Tung currently holds the title for artist with the most music videos that have over 100 million views. He is the first Vietnamese artist to have a tour documentary on Netflix, Sky Tour: The Movie, as well as the first to appear on the Billboard Global Excl. Chart for his song "Muộn Rồi Mà Sao Còn."

In 2019, Son Tung released a collaboration with Snoop Dogg, "HÃY TRAO CHO ANH," the video featuring Snoop Dogg himself as well as Madison Beer-the video trended at #9 on YouTube in the U.S.