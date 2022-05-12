Urban Artist Casper Mágico Receives Nominations for Tu Música Urbano Awards 2022

The urban artist, Casper Mágico, joins the third Tu Música Urbano Awards, which will recognize Casper's successful career. Casper has been nominated for the most important award gala of the urban genre worldwide.

The Mecca of reggaeton, Puerto Rico, will be the official venue to award the most influential urban genre artists. "Te Boté" was nominated for the category: Top Urban Tropical Song for "Travesuras Remix".

"Travesuras Remix" is one of the most recent singles by Casper Mágico. He collaborated on it with Nio Garcia, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin and Yandel. The song has caused a sensation among the fans and currently has more than 146 million views on Youtube. "I thank my fans for the support they give me and this nomination is thanks to them" said Casper Mágico.

The third Premios Tu Música Urbano awards will take place on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan and will be broadcast live for the first time on the Telemundo channel.