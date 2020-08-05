Uptown Jazz Tentet Announce New Release, Out October 1

The album features a unique blend of original compositions and reimagined jazz classics.

The Uptown Jazz Tentet is a ten-piece ensemble collectively led by trumpeter, Brandon Lee and trombonists Willie Applewhite and James Burton lll.

The other seven members are the most reputable sidemen on the jazz scene today. The band attributes it's distinct sound to not only the musical prowess of its members, but also to the priceless value of years of friendship.

What's Next (Irabbagast Records), the UJT's second undertaking, provides an ever-advancing examination of orchestration, blend and groove in the wake of a rapidly shifting social and artistic landscape. Grounded in tradition and filtered through the lens of sophisticated modernism, it features a unique blend of original compositions and reimagined jazz classics. The album displays a depth of range, spanning fiery bebop, tender waltzes, swinging blues, and a touch of the avant-garde.

"What's Next is an album about optimism and artistic beauty in the face of adversity," say the leaders of the UJT. "We believe that progress depends on optimism, and optimism will always lead to joy. It's that feeling of joy that we brought to this album, and a desire to leave with the listener. As a result, we don't view What's Next as a question, but as a message of hope."

