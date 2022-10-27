Upsahl Announces New EP 'Sagittarius'

Pop iconoclast UPSAHL announces her upcoming EP Sagittarius, out December 9th (pre-save HERE). She also releases a new single and music video, "Into My Body," out now.

On the heels of UPSAHL's highly successful first-ever headline tour, Sagittarius promises to provide an introspective glimpse into her fiery persona and pay homage to her sign. Each song on the EP represents a different quality found in Sagittarians. The EP is available for pre-save HERE.

The latest taste of her upcoming EP, "Into My Body," is a passion-fueled exploration of "what ifs" that channels a level of intensity characteristic of UPSAHL. As explored in her previous single, "Antsy," UPSAHL tends to get lost in her thoughts, but this time she's focused on feeling like herself again. Set to a syncopated pop beat, "Into My Body" is an anthem for combating self-doubt and reclaiming confidence.

The accompanying video amplifies the singer's message through visuals of mannequin silhouettes and a high-octane dance routine. Dancers push and pull UPSAHL much like the inner battles that prevent her from staying present in her body.

Of the single, UPSAHL shared, "I wrote Into My Body at the beginning of the summer after getting back from almost 6 months of touring," UPSAHL says about the song, "For the first time in a while, I wasn't surrounded by chaos and constant brain stimulation, so I was kind of left to me and my own thoughts. I got stuck in my head and was completely disconnected from reality. I'm an intense person, so this feeling got very extreme. I wanted to write a song about how I was having an out-of-body experience, but it became a song about getting back into my body. It's also definitely, maybe a masturbation anthem lol."

UPSAHL recently wrapped a consistently sold-out North American tour, that received tremendous praise from outlets like Melodic Magazine, which raved, "Having all the qualities of a true superstar, UPSAHL definitely knows how to put on a show." Similarly, WRVU (Nashville) determined her tour to be ​​"a head-banging, self-empowering, smashing success." Next, she travels to Australia for two shows before embarking on an expansive tour throughout the UK and Europe.

In just a few short years, UPSAHL has carved out a niche in the songwriting world as she has lent her pen to numerous hits spanning various genres such as Dua Lipa's GRAMMY Award-winning "Good in Bed," Madison Beer's fiery single "BOYs," and "Happy Endings" with Mike Shinoda and iann dior which went Top 10 at Alt Radio. UPSAHL collaborated with Anne-Marie and Little Mix and co-wrote "Kiss My (Uh Oh)" a Top 10 single in the UK.

Most recently, UPSAHL joined forces with GAYLE on her track "e-z," was featured on the star-studded film Bullet Train soundtrack, with the song "My Time to Shine," co-wrote Renee Rapp's new single "Don't Tell My Mom," and was featured on NGHTMRE's single "ATMOSPHERE" from debut DRMVRSE. She also recently partnered with video game company Dislyte on a new song "Ritual" and music video for the brand.

Watch the new music video here:

UPCOMING UPSAHL TOUR DATES

11/2: Footscray, Australia - Hotel Westwood

11/4: Darlinghurst, Australia - Oxford Art Factory

11/8: Netherlands, Amsterdam - Tolhuistuin

11/10: Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

11/11: Berlin, Germany - Lido

11/13: Milan, Italy - Biko Club

11/14: Zürich, Switzerland -Papiersaal

11/15: Paris, France - La Boule Noire

11/18: Manchester, United Kingdom - The Deaf Institute

11/19: Glasgow, United Kingdom - King Tut's

11/20: Leeds, United Kingdom - The Wardrobe

11/21: Bristol, United Kingdom - Thekla

11/23: Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Institute 3

11/24: London, United Kingdom - PowerHaus

12/4: Phoenix, AZ - Zona Music Festival