Upper Wilds Share Surprise Bandcamp-Exclusive Single 'Infinity Drama'

Their new album will be released on July 21.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 4 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album

Upper Wilds Share Surprise Bandcamp-Exclusive Single 'Infinity Drama'

With just over a week to go until the release of Upper Wilds' blistering new album Jupiter, out July 21st, the trio unveil a new fuzz-laden offering to the largest planet in the solar system with Bandcamp-exclusive single "Infinity Drama."

Diving into conflicting theories about the end of the universe and the meaning of "infinity", the trio take an optimistic view of the limited time we have with a euphoric romp that exudes the joy of making music together.

Opening with scrambled transmissions and radar bleeps, guitarist Dan Friel cuts through the noise with an angular guitar hook before the rhythm section of bassist Jason Binnick and drummer Jeff Ottenbacher come crashing in, erupting into gleeful distortion, soaring harmonies and white-knuckled riffs that owe as much to Thin Lizzy as anything in the space-rock canon.

The third instalment of Upper Wilds' exploration of the solar system, Jupiter is a perfect reflection of its namesake - colossal, turbulent...and all the more captivating for it. The album exudes the sheer sense of wonder that the planet, and indeed the wider universe beyond Earth's atmosphere, has held in the collective imagination for centuries - rendered in sky-clawing Sabbath-ian riffs and scorching punk outbursts.

Throughout, Friel makes canny use of shifting perspectives, strange true stories and canny allegories to make sense of the universe’s infinite expanse and our place within it - from the tallest man on earth to the oldest couple on record.

The trio's music thrives in a live setting, with the opportunity to experience the full physicality of Jupiter as the trio take the album on the road this summer for tour dates including a set at Desertfest New York and a string of dates with now-labelmates Pelican, culminating in a Chicago album release show for both bands.

Dan Friel will also be exploring more cosmic sounds outside the trio's usual purview through a series of outdoor concerts titled "Interstellar Overpass" at Mama Tried in Brooklyn, featuring members of Oneida, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Guided By Voices and more.

Upper Wilds tour dates

Aug. 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - TBA
Aug. 9 - Indianapolis, IN - HiFi *
Aug. 10 - Louisville, KY - Whirling Tiger *
Aug. 11 - Detroit, MI - Smalls *
Aug. 12 - Chicago, IL - Metro ^
Aug. 13 - Cleveland, OH - Happy Dog w/ Hiram-Maxim
Sept. 16 - New York, NY - Desertfest

* w/ Pelican
^ w/ Pelican and Uniform

Photo by Walter Wlodarczyk

Listen to the new single here:






RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Courtney Barnett Announces Instrumental Album End Of The Day Photo
Courtney Barnett Announces Instrumental Album 'End Of The Day'

End Of The Day is a meditative, slow-burning and beautiful record, prioritizing atmosphere, tone and texture over traditional song structures and melodic hooks. It's a fearless and stunning turn for an artist who built her formidable reputation through profound lyricism and riff-based fireworks.

2
RokIsland Fest 2024 Shares Artist Lineup Photo
RokIsland Fest 2024 Shares Artist Lineup

Hosted by legendary radio and television personality Eddie Trunk, the third annual music festival returns with its most dynamic list of artists to date including legendary hitmakers and alternative/hard rock icons such as Bret Michaels, Stone Temple Pilots, Tom Keifer (Cinderella), Night Ranger, Buckcherry, Don Felder,  Mr. Big and more. 

3
Judas Priest Replaces Ozzy Osbourne in Power Trip Line-Up Photo
Judas Priest Replaces Ozzy Osbourne in Power Trip Line-Up

The historic three-day event set for October 6, 7 and 8 will bring together six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music: Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden (Friday, October 6), AC/DC and Judas Priest (Saturday, October 7) and Metallica and Tool (Sunday, October 8).

4
October Project to Release New Single Lost From THE GHOST OF CHILDHOOD Photo
October Project to Release New Single 'Lost' From THE GHOST OF CHILDHOOD

Winners of Gold & Silver Telly Awards for their last two music video/singles, genre-defying October Project features extraordinary images from the James Webb and Hubble Space Telescopes in the music video for 'Lost,' the next single from The Ghost of Childhood.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Courtney Barnett Announces Instrumental Album 'End Of The Day'Courtney Barnett Announces Instrumental Album 'End Of The Day'
RokIsland Fest 2024 Shares Artist LineupRokIsland Fest 2024 Shares Artist Lineup
Video: Watch the New BLUE BEETLE Movie TrailerVideo: Watch the New BLUE BEETLE Movie Trailer
Judas Priest Replaces Ozzy Osbourne in Power Trip Line-UpJudas Priest Replaces Ozzy Osbourne in Power Trip Line-Up

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
PRIMA FACIE