Upper Wilds Share Surprise Bandcamp-Exclusive Single 'Infinity Drama'

With just over a week to go until the release of Upper Wilds' blistering new album Jupiter, out July 21st, the trio unveil a new fuzz-laden offering to the largest planet in the solar system with Bandcamp-exclusive single "Infinity Drama."

Diving into conflicting theories about the end of the universe and the meaning of "infinity", the trio take an optimistic view of the limited time we have with a euphoric romp that exudes the joy of making music together.

Opening with scrambled transmissions and radar bleeps, guitarist Dan Friel cuts through the noise with an angular guitar hook before the rhythm section of bassist Jason Binnick and drummer Jeff Ottenbacher come crashing in, erupting into gleeful distortion, soaring harmonies and white-knuckled riffs that owe as much to Thin Lizzy as anything in the space-rock canon.

The third instalment of Upper Wilds' exploration of the solar system, Jupiter is a perfect reflection of its namesake - colossal, turbulent...and all the more captivating for it. The album exudes the sheer sense of wonder that the planet, and indeed the wider universe beyond Earth's atmosphere, has held in the collective imagination for centuries - rendered in sky-clawing Sabbath-ian riffs and scorching punk outbursts.

Throughout, Friel makes canny use of shifting perspectives, strange true stories and canny allegories to make sense of the universe’s infinite expanse and our place within it - from the tallest man on earth to the oldest couple on record.

The trio's music thrives in a live setting, with the opportunity to experience the full physicality of Jupiter as the trio take the album on the road this summer for tour dates including a set at Desertfest New York and a string of dates with now-labelmates Pelican, culminating in a Chicago album release show for both bands.

Dan Friel will also be exploring more cosmic sounds outside the trio's usual purview through a series of outdoor concerts titled "Interstellar Overpass" at Mama Tried in Brooklyn, featuring members of Oneida, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Guided By Voices and more.

Upper Wilds tour dates

Aug. 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - TBA

Aug. 9 - Indianapolis, IN - HiFi *

Aug. 10 - Louisville, KY - Whirling Tiger *

Aug. 11 - Detroit, MI - Smalls *

Aug. 12 - Chicago, IL - Metro ^

Aug. 13 - Cleveland, OH - Happy Dog w/ Hiram-Maxim

Sept. 16 - New York, NY - Desertfest

* w/ Pelican

^ w/ Pelican and Uniform

Photo by Walter Wlodarczyk

Listen to the new single here: