Updates Announced for Drive-in Concert Series LOVE & LIGHTSTREAM

Love & Lightstream (L&LS), a drive-in concert experience, announces event updates and the very latest artist lineup for their upcoming shows in their innovative and socially-distanced live music series taking place for three more consecutive weekends from now through Sunday, Nov. 15.

The weekend festivities take place at Haute Spot Event Venue, located at 1501 E. New Hope Dr., Cedar Park, Texas 78613, approximately 20 minutes outside of downtown Austin.

The upcoming shows will benefit Black Fret and Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $100 to $325 per vehicle, which includes up to six guests in each car. Exact amount of guests vary per show. Door times vary so please check the website for info. Food, beverages and L&LS merchandise will be available for purchase onsite via QR code. LeJohn and Xolo will be the food trucks onsite the weekend of Oct. 30 - Nov. 1. Guests may bring in their own food if they so choose, however outside beverages are not allowed.

For more ticket info and pricing on all shows, as well as future musical guests, see loveandlightstream.com.

The lineups for the next few weekends are as follows:

Friday, Oct. 30: Grupo Fantasma, Money Chicha and El Dusty Saturday, Oct. 31 Mt. Joy (Early show), Night Cap and Kitty Coen Saturday, Oct. 31 Mt. Joy (Late show), Abhi the Nomad and Los Coast Sunday, Nov. 1 Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Emily Wolfe, Think No Think and Star Parks Friday, Nov. 6 Shane Smith & the Saints, support TBA Saturday, Nov. 7 Lion Babe and Eimaral Sol Sunday, Nov. 8 Marc Broussard and Greyhounds Thursday, Nov. 12 Shakey Graves and Caroline Rose Friday, Nov. 13 Shakey Graves and Caroline Rose Saturday, Nov. 14 Charley Crockett, Blue Water Highway and Kathryn Legendre Sunday, Nov. 15 Golden Dawn Arkestra, Capyac, Calliope Musicals and Nané

"It was amazing to see the way that artists, crew, industry, and fans were all able to be together - safely enjoying live music, in order to help keep our industry afloat in Austin," said DOSSEY, who performed during weekend one of the series and also is on the L&LS team. "I really don't think the fans truly understand what it means to us all to have work and to be able to share music with them in person. It was incredibly humbling to share in that moment with them and one of those shows I will never, ever forget."

L&LS is also proud to announce its official event sponsors for the four week series, including: Brown Distributing, Paula Pierce Law, Cadence Wealth Management, Monark Builders, Austin Rotary Club, Engineer Austin, Werd, Valet Restrooms, KUTX, Kibo, Juice Consulting, Restart CBD, Austin Gourmet Popcorn, Wild Gift Coffee, End of an Ear, Tiff's Treats, Music Water, Once Over Coffee, Deep Eddy Vodka, Austin Eastciders, Bouldin Creek Cafe, Team Hurst Realty, Waterloo, Yeti and Redbull.

As the music industry continues to take devastating hits from the COVID-19 pandemic, L&LS aims to launch a movement to experience live music again and support the local music community in a safe, responsible and beautiful way. Each concert will be implemented with the utmost in social distancing and safety protocols. Only 200 cars will be admitted on-site each evening and a free live-stream of most artists' sets will be available for world-wide viewing on loveandlightstream.com.

"COVID-19 is obliterating many facets of the music industry," said Erik Engh, Executive Producer of Love & Lightstream. "Austin is bearing a particularly crushing blow. The path forward involves everyone working together to figure out how to preserve and support this fragile ecosystem. L&LS consists of a 'superhero' team representing a broad cross-section of Austin's artist, production, charity and promoter industries. We have worked tirelessly to deliver a safe, positive and high quality outdoor drive-in experience. We look forward to positives-vibes, world-class entertainment, jobs and hope for our music and related industries."

Love & Lightstream (L&LS) is an organization whose purpose is to create high-quality live music events that connect and support Austin's music community with brands and private companies in order to raise money and awareness for local charities. As a collective of fans, artists and industry professionals, L&LS depend on and believe in the power of music to lift up entire communities. In the new and unknown landscape brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the music community is one that is suffering the most and L&LS feel that it is their responsibility to do something about it.

L&LS' preliminary event was hosted just one year ago and raised over $60,000 for Helping Hand Home for Children. During the week of the 2020 SXSW cancellation, Black Fret and Love & Lightstream worked together to raise almost $100,000 which was distributed to local nonprofits and Austin musicians, and was used to produce the six-day Love & Lightstream festival which was viewed by a global audience of over 175,000.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, L&LS had to pivot their model to an outdoor drive-in theatre concert experience to ensure the safety of the attendees, musicians and crew. This drive-in concert series features hand-picked collectives of Austin's most exciting songwriters, artists and bands. A portion of proceeds from the event will directly support the efforts of local nonprofits keeping Austin's musicians and industry alive. L&LS first drive-in concert series was accomplished in one month's time, and featured performances by local artists such as ...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead, Sir Woman, David Ramirez, Quiet Company, Jackie Venson, Jonathan Terrell, Swimming With Bears, The Bishops, Jaimee Harris, Think No Think, Heart of the City and Indian & the Jones.

For more, see loveandlightstream.com.



