Ultra Q Share New Single 'It's Permanent'

Following singles 'Bowman' and 'Handheld' today Oakland-based four-piece Ultra Q share another taster of their new EP Get Yourself A Friend out November 19th.

Fronted by Jakob Armstrong, and features brothers Enzo and Chris Malaspina, as well as Kevin Judd, new single 'It's Permanent' is a gloomy dose of indie backed with infectious bass and Armstrong's drawn out vocals.

Not to add to the deluge of artistic clichés brought on by the Global Event Which Shall Not Be Named, but spending more or less a year in the house offers plenty of time for reflection, reevaluation, and revision. Though there was a lot to process already in those months, it was an opportune time to try and get your s together, whatever that may mean for you. For Jakob Armstrong-in addition to many other things like the rest of us-part of it meant fine-tuning a collection of songs first recorded in late 2019. A prolonged process leading to five of the seven songs onGet Yourself a Friend retooled into their better-than-even final form.

Jakob Armstrong-youngest son of Green Day frontman Billie Joe-began playing guitar at seven years old and honed his craft privately until about sixteen, playing in bands in and around Oakland after meeting friends with like-minded tastes in music. Soon enough, with the memories of Ultraman action figures fighting in his mind, he and a group of friends he cultivated from those years playing around and pouring over records, formed Ultra Q (its name inspired by an Ultraman prequel series).

Opening double-shot 'Pupkin' and 'It's Permanent' soar to the heights of Ultra Q's powers in much different ways; the former a black-clad romp through a rainy graveyard, the former pushing straight to the clouds with its soaring chorus. 'Straight Jacket' veers pleasantly close to the jangle-pop of the Go-Betweens. 'Bowman' features guitars like cats getting into a scratch-fight while an astoundingly metronomic drumbeat is played live rather than punched out on a beat pad. Closing the EP is its title track, an affecting end credits anthem full of nostalgia and a twinge of regret.

As a whole, Get Yourself a Friend marks the synthesis of a songwriter's vision and his band's ability, forged through an invisible existential threat and an ever-changing world, eager to show what they've found while we were all inside.

Listen to the new single here: