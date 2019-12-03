Ukulele Picnic in Hawai'i Strikes a Chord at the 12th Annual Event

For an 12th year, the annual 'Ukulele Picnic in Hawai'i will return to Oahu on Sunday, February 16, 2020, featuring local and international 'ukulele musicians performing on two stages. For the second year, the event will be held at Victoria Ward Park at Ward Village (in the old block previously occupied by Marukai).

Several entertainers are already confirmed including Mark Yamanaka, IMUA, Iron Mango, Ku'uipo Kumukahi, Kamakakehau Fernandez and Tegan & Kaylen. Hosted by the 'Ukulele Foundation of Hawai'i, the 12th Annual 'Ukulele Picnic in Hawai'i is inspired to celebrate the construction of the world's first 'ukulele museum in the islands, which will serve as a symbol of world peace.

"We are excited to welcome back 'Ukulele Picnic in Hawai'i for another year and to bring the beautiful music of the 'ukulele to a new venue for even more guests to enjoy," said Kazuyuki Sekiguchi, 'Ukulele Picnic in Hawai'i creator and producer. "Since we started this event 12 years ago, it has been overwhelming to see how the event has grown and touched the lives of so many-from aspiring musicians to music enthusiasts--it's a great chance for everyone to celebrate our island music and the aloha spirit."

The 12th Annual 'Ukulele Picnic in Hawai'i will kick-off at 9 a.m. and goes till sunset at Victoria Ward Park in Kaka'ako. The free event will offer two stages of live entertainment, each featuring well-known local and international 'ukulele performers including:

Mark Yamanaka

Kamakakehau Fernandez

IMUA

Ku'uipo Kumukahi

Bryan Tolentino

Herb Ota Jr.

Iron Mango

Jody Kamisato

Kawena Mechler

Dr. Trey

Tegan & Kaylen

Sekiguchi Band (Japan)

Boo Takagi (Japan)

HOOK (Japan)

Keiko (Japan)

And more

A full list of performers can be found at the 'Ukulele Picnic website: www.ukulelepicnicinhawaii.org/en/index.html. Guests will also enjoy more than 30 different vendors offering Hawaiian crafts, international food and drinks, activities for kids, a luxury 'ukulele raffle as well as top 'ukulele brands showcasing premium 'ukuleles.

Prior to the picnic, attendees are invited to cheer on aspiring 'ukulele players as they show off their skills during the 9th Annual International 'Ukulele Contest http://www.ukulelepicnicinhawaii.org/contest/ and Hula Show at the International Market Place on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Admission to both 'Ukulele Picnic in Hawai'i events are open to the public and free of charge. All funds raised from the event will benefit the development of the 'Ukulele Museum in Kaka'ako. Once complete the museum will bring together 'ukulele fans from around the world, contributing to children's educational development as well as providing a venue for musical events and a place of "tranquility" for island residents to gather.





