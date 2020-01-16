'Ukulele Picnic in Hawai'i Announces Full Lineup and Blue Note Hawaii Shows

For an 12th year, the annual 'Ukulele Picnic in Hawai'i will return to Oahu on Sunday, February 16, 2020, featuring local and international 'ukulele musicians performing on two stages. For the second year, the event will be held at Victoria Ward Park at Ward Village (in the old block previously occupied by Marukai).

The full lineup of entertainers is confirmed and includes Mark Yamanaka, IMUA, Iron Mango, Ku'uipo Kumukahi, Kamakakehau Fernandez and Tegan & Kaylen. Hosted by the 'Ukulele Foundation of Hawai'i, the 12th Annual 'Ukulele Picnic in Hawai'i is inspired to celebrate the construction of the world's first 'ukulele museum in the islands, which will serve as a symbol of world peace.

The 12th Annual 'Ukulele Picnic in Hawai'i will kick-off at 9 a.m. and goes till sunset at Victoria Ward Park in Kaka'ako. The free event will offer two stages of live entertainment, each featuring well-known local and international 'ukulele performers including:

Mark Yamanaka

Kamakakehau Fernandez

IMUA

Ku'uipo Kumukahi

Bryan Tolentino

Benny Chong

Byron Yasui

Herb Ota Jr.

Iron Mango

Jody Kamisato

Kawena Mechler

Dr. Trey

Honoka

Tegan & Kaylen

Sam & Saiko Ninjaz

Sekiguchi Band (Japan)

Boo Takagi (Japan)

HOOK (Japan)

Keiko (Japan)

JazzoomCafe & sora

Kyosuke Takahashi

...And more!

A full list of performers can be found at the 'Ukulele Picnic website: www.ukulelepicnicinhawaii.org/en/index.html. Guests will also enjoy more than 30 different vendors offering Hawaiian crafts, international food and drinks, activities for kids, a luxury 'ukulele raffle as well as top 'ukulele brands showcasing premium 'ukuleles.

The Sekiguchi Band will come together on Monday, February 17th for a very special evening of entertainment at Blue Note Hawaii featuring ukulele virtuoso Taimane, Iron Mango and Hook. Tickets are on sale now at www.bluenotehawaii.com.





