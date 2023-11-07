U.S. Tour Kicks-Off For Comedian Kyle Gordon & Announces 'Kyle Gordon Is Great' LP

The new album will be released on March 1, 2024.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

U.S. Tour Kicks-Off For Comedian Kyle Gordon & Announces 'Kyle Gordon Is Great' LP

New York-based comedian, actor, writer, and improviser Kyle Gordon returns from his UK run with a string of US dates through November with a hometown show in Brooklyn on December 2 at The Bell House. Keep an eye out for a huge 2024 to be announced soon.

Gordon has been performing new music on tour from his upcoming album, Kyle Gordon Is Great due March 1, 2024, via BMG (moved from the original release date of, November 10). In addition to exclusive merch, a limited edition of the album signed by Gordon will be available at his US DTC store here.

“I've been loving bringing all of the characters from my upcoming album to life. I want to give each of them a bit more time in the spotlight,” said Gordon. “So I've decided to move my album to 2024. In the meantime, you can still listen to ‘Planet Of The Bass,' ‘Ugliest Girl on The Beach,' and ‘Girls Are The Best!' And get ready for even more music in the new year.”

The 15-track collection is a musical genre of parodies featuring different characters that Gordon created such as his latest single, “Girls are the Best” feat. Tanya McCabe, “Ugliest Girl on the Beach” feat. Antonio Frankfurt and his debut hit single, “Planet of the Bass” feat. DJ Crazy Times and Ms. Biljana Electronica which went viral for its 1990s Eurodance parody.

The single surpassed 5.5M+ streams and 250M+ views across socials, landed on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Chart, and reached #1 on Apple's Comedy Singles. Gordon wrote the song to lovingly parody artists including Real McCoy, Culture Beat, and Aqua.

The album is anchored by interstitial fake radio broadcasts, forming an overarching concept similar to flipping through various genres while driving in your car. Gordon said, “This album is the culmination of years of work - writing and testing these songs in front of hundreds of audiences. So in many ways, this first album is kind of like a collection of my greatest hits. I titled the album Kyle Gordon is Great and, to me, great comedy is a) unique b) accessible, and c) mostly importantly, really really funny. My goal on this album was to make great comedy music!"

Kyle Gordon Is Great tracklist

1. Radio Station #1: Country

2. Girls are the Best (feat. Tanya McCabe)

3. Radio Station #2: Pop Punk/Emo

4. My Life (Is the Worst Life Ever) [feat. Our Wounded Courtship]

5. Radio Station #3: Jazz

6. Ugliest Girl on the Beach (feat. Antonio Frankfurt)

7. Radio Station #4: Pop

8. Planet of the Bass (feat. DJ Crazy Times & Ms. Biljana Electronica)

9. Crucial Life Lessons for Young Children (feat. Michael Nice)

10. Radio Station #5: Adult Contemporary

11. I Love My Boyfriend (feat. Maleesa Heartsleeve)

12. Radio Station #6: Outlaw

13. Wanderin' (feat. Brody Hardison)

14. Radio Station #7: College Radio

15. The Irish Drinking Song (feat. The Gammy Fluthers)

US Dates:

Nov 07 – St. Louis, MO @ Helium Comedy Club

Nov 08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Helium Comedy Club

Nov 09 – Columbus, OH @ Woodlands Tavern

Nov 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilMOCA (SOLD OUT)

Nov 30 – Rutherford, NJ @ Bananas Comedy Club

Dec 02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Bell House

About Kyle Gordon

When not creating comedy online or recording music, Gordon can also be found performing to sold-out crowds across the country. In addition to regular shows around his home of New York City, in Spring 2022 he completed a multi-city, major market solo headlining tour.

His work has been featured on Comedy Central and Adult Swim, as well as Fast Company, Insider, Buzzfeed, Sports Illustrated, Time Out New York, and many more. He has been a featured performer at New York Comedy Festival, Red Clay Comedy Festival, Boston Comedy Arts Festival, New York Comic-Con, and San Francisco Sketchfest.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Playy Drops Electric Club Anthem Gold On My Lip Photo
Playy Drops Electric Club Anthem 'Gold On My Lip'

Playy is a songwriter and artist who has long been recognized for his talent in creating hits for other artists. He co-wrote and was featured on Ludacris and Nicki Minaj’s hit song “My Chick Bad”. Now he has a video for Gold On My Lip, his newest party anthem.  

2
Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Makes National TV Debut on CBS Photo
Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Makes National TV Debut on CBS

Backed by his band the Allegheny High, Godwin performed three standouts from his Big Loud Records debut Family Ties – the album's title track, lead single “All Again” and a raucous, nearly five-minute take on “Another Leaf” which found Godwin and the Allegheny High giving viewers a taste of their high energy live show.

3
Jazz Foundation of America, 32 Bar Blues & Chiaroscuro Records Set Release Photo
Jazz Foundation of America, 32 Bar Blues & Chiaroscuro Records Set Release

Jazz Foundation of America, 32 Bar Blues & Chiaroscuro Records collaborate on a holiday jazz mix CD and painting project. The CD features 18 rare cuts from a host of players like Junior Mance, Nat Adderley, Gene Bertoncini, Lillette Jenkins, Jay McShann, Steve Allen, Frank Wess, Dorothy Donegan, 32BB Voice of the Art Bill Charlap, and others.

4
Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall to Launch Big Loud Texas Photo
Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall to Launch Big Loud Texas

Longtime friends and creative allies, Lambert and Randall notably collaborated on 2021's GRAMMY-nominated The Marfa Tapes, a raw and intimate recording together with Jack Ingram, with Randall also serving as a producer alongside Lambert and Luke Dick on her critically acclaimed 2022 album, Palomino.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
& JULIET
WICKED
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
SPAMALOT
THE BOOK OF MORMON