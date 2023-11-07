U.S. Tour Kicks-Off For Comedian Kyle Gordon & Announces 'Kyle Gordon Is Great' LP

New York-based comedian, actor, writer, and improviser Kyle Gordon returns from his UK run with a string of US dates through November with a hometown show in Brooklyn on December 2 at The Bell House. Keep an eye out for a huge 2024 to be announced soon.

Gordon has been performing new music on tour from his upcoming album, Kyle Gordon Is Great due March 1, 2024, via BMG (moved from the original release date of, November 10). In addition to exclusive merch, a limited edition of the album signed by Gordon will be available at his US DTC store here.

“I've been loving bringing all of the characters from my upcoming album to life. I want to give each of them a bit more time in the spotlight,” said Gordon. “So I've decided to move my album to 2024. In the meantime, you can still listen to ‘Planet Of The Bass,' ‘Ugliest Girl on The Beach,' and ‘Girls Are The Best!' And get ready for even more music in the new year.”

The 15-track collection is a musical genre of parodies featuring different characters that Gordon created such as his latest single, “Girls are the Best” feat. Tanya McCabe, “Ugliest Girl on the Beach” feat. Antonio Frankfurt and his debut hit single, “Planet of the Bass” feat. DJ Crazy Times and Ms. Biljana Electronica which went viral for its 1990s Eurodance parody.

The single surpassed 5.5M+ streams and 250M+ views across socials, landed on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Chart, and reached #1 on Apple's Comedy Singles. Gordon wrote the song to lovingly parody artists including Real McCoy, Culture Beat, and Aqua.

The album is anchored by interstitial fake radio broadcasts, forming an overarching concept similar to flipping through various genres while driving in your car. Gordon said, “This album is the culmination of years of work - writing and testing these songs in front of hundreds of audiences. So in many ways, this first album is kind of like a collection of my greatest hits. I titled the album Kyle Gordon is Great and, to me, great comedy is a) unique b) accessible, and c) mostly importantly, really really funny. My goal on this album was to make great comedy music!"

Kyle Gordon Is Great tracklist

1. Radio Station #1: Country

2. Girls are the Best (feat. Tanya McCabe)

3. Radio Station #2: Pop Punk/Emo

4. My Life (Is the Worst Life Ever) [feat. Our Wounded Courtship]

5. Radio Station #3: Jazz

6. Ugliest Girl on the Beach (feat. Antonio Frankfurt)

7. Radio Station #4: Pop

8. Planet of the Bass (feat. DJ Crazy Times & Ms. Biljana Electronica)

9. Crucial Life Lessons for Young Children (feat. Michael Nice)

10. Radio Station #5: Adult Contemporary

11. I Love My Boyfriend (feat. Maleesa Heartsleeve)

12. Radio Station #6: Outlaw

13. Wanderin' (feat. Brody Hardison)

14. Radio Station #7: College Radio

15. The Irish Drinking Song (feat. The Gammy Fluthers)

US Dates:

Nov 07 – St. Louis, MO @ Helium Comedy Club

Nov 08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Helium Comedy Club

Nov 09 – Columbus, OH @ Woodlands Tavern

Nov 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilMOCA (SOLD OUT)

Nov 30 – Rutherford, NJ @ Bananas Comedy Club

Dec 02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Bell House

About Kyle Gordon

When not creating comedy online or recording music, Gordon can also be found performing to sold-out crowds across the country. In addition to regular shows around his home of New York City, in Spring 2022 he completed a multi-city, major market solo headlining tour.

His work has been featured on Comedy Central and Adult Swim, as well as Fast Company, Insider, Buzzfeed, Sports Illustrated, Time Out New York, and many more. He has been a featured performer at New York Comedy Festival, Red Clay Comedy Festival, Boston Comedy Arts Festival, New York Comic-Con, and San Francisco Sketchfest.