UPSAHL Releases new Single 'Smile for the Camera'

Continuing a breakthrough 2019 highlighted by packed shows, millions of streams, and unanimous praise, critically acclaimed dynamically disruptive pop darling UPSAHL unveils a new single entitled "Smile For The Camera" today via RCA UK. Once again, she serves up a disarmingly catchy and highly empowering chorus between thought-provoking verses, quirky production, and organic instrumentation.

Regarding her latest single, UPSAHL commented, "'Smile for the Camera' is an ode to my generation. We're the generation that doesn't put up with bulls. We're comfortable in our own skin. We move fast, and we're unapologetic to anybody that stands in our way."

UPSAHL maintains her prolific output. On the heels of a tour alongside Tessa Violet, she unveiled five video vignettes to accompany 2019's Hindsight 20/20 EP. Adding another dimension to the project, each individual visual brings one track to life.

She added, "Since my debut EP-Hindsight 20/20-was written during and about my first year living away from home and in Los Angeles, I wanted to make individual videos to connect with an emotion that each song represents. I then took it a step further and made them intersect like one long day in LA. It's sort of like an emotional rollercoaster, representing the many trials and tribulations I went through that first year. Meeting rich people that had money to do whatever they wanted, getting frustrated with fake people, being stressed the f out, dealing with sty boys, and finally discovering myself."

Continuing an onslaught of support dates, she joined PVRIS for a major city tour this month. See remaining tour dates below.

Earlier this week, UPSAHL also shared the music video for "Wish You'd Make Me Cry." In the black-and-white performance clip, she takes the stage backed by a full band and turns up with a charismatic take on the song, emanating attitude and style.

Praising "Wish You'd Make Me Cry," PAPER Mag raved: "the song's drama is buoyed by sublime melodies" and Alternative Press highlighted that the track has: "an abundance of entrancing hooks and bubbly instrumentation".

At radio, UPSAHL continues making waves. Alternative radio stations have started to fall in love with both UPSAHL and her music, garnering early airplay on multiple tracks across the country.

When she was 17, UPSAHL started releasing songs, which gained much-deserved recognition throughout the Phoenix music scene. A graduate of the Arizona School for the Arts, a performing arts middle/high school, UPSAHL continued to hone her craft, while being classically trained on piano, guitar and choir every day. UPSAHLwent on to ignite a groundswell of fan adoration and tastemaker praise by way of numerous indie pop gems. "Can You Hear Me Now" achieved palpable viral buzz followed by "Kiss Me Now", "Rough," and "Drugs". Her enigmatic, endearing, and entrancing style garnered widespread critical acclaim from Nylon, Billboard, Consequence of Sound, Hillydilly, The Line of Best Fit, Alternative Press and more. Signing to Arista, her rise to pop ubiquity (on her own terms) has only just begun.

PVRIS tour support dates:

Sept 15 - Nashville, TN @ The Cowan

Sept 17 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Sept 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg





