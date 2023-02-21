UPSAHL Expands Debut Headline Tour With New North America Dates

Pop iconoclast UPSAHL announces that she will be extending her debut North American headlining tour with additional US and Canada dates. Artist presale begins on February 21st and Spotify presale begins on February 22nd. Tickets will be available for purchase on February 24th at 10am local time HERE.

UPSAHL begins the next leg of her tour in Orlando, FL at The Social on April 28, before stopping in major markets including Washington, DC, Philadelphia, PA, New York, NY, and Toronto, Canada. She closes out the tour in Indianapolis, IN at the HiFi Annex on May 11. UPSAHL will also perform at two international festivals Bergenfest in Bergen, Norway on June 16 and Pinkpop in Landgraaf, Netherlands on June 18. She makes her Red Rocks debut in Morrison, CO on June 20 opening for Oliver Tree.

The Phoenix native's past live performances have received tremendous applause from outlets including Consequence of Sound which raved about her "seasoned vocals and an air of general badassery" and her last leg of North American dates nearly sold-out entirely. Her high-octane performance style has also earned her spots on major festival lineups, including Lollapalooza, and tour support for acts including Yungblud, FLETCHER, K. Flay, PVRIS, and BROODS.

These tour dates follow on the heels of her newly released astrology-themed EP, Sagittarius, timed to Sagittarius season. On the EP, UPSAHL offers listeners an introspective glimpse into her dynamic personality and explores the multifaceted experience of being a Sagittarius. A purveyor of self-love and confidence, it revolves around themes of acceptance, tapping into inner strength, and resilience. Each song on the project taps into a different trait intrinsic to the fire sign. Read more via Rolling Stone HERE. More to come from UPSAHL in 2023!

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

Mar 4 - San Antonio, TX - All Aboard - w/ The Head and the Heart, Adrian Garcia (Black Pumas)

Apr 28 - Orlando, FL - The Social

Apr 29 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

May 1 - Durham, NC - Motorco

May 2 - Washington DC - Union Stage

May 3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

May 5 - New York, NY - Racket

May 6 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

May 8 - Toronto, Canada - Velvet Underground

May 9 - Detroit, MI - El Club

May 10 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

May 11- Indianapolis, IN - HiFi Annex

June 16 - Bergen, Norway - Bergenfest 2023

June 18 Landgraaf, Netherlands - Pinkpop 2023

June 20 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks (Opening for Oliver Tree)

ABOUT UPSAHL:

Early in her career, UPSAHL released songs that gained much-deserved recognition throughout the Phoenix music scene. As a graduate of the Arizona School for the Arts, she went on to ignite a groundswell of fan adoration and tastemaker praise by way of numerous indie alternative gems. "Can You Hear Me Now" achieved a palpable viral buzz followed by the widely praised single "Drugs," which has been used in nearly two million TikTok videos, reaching #6 on the Viral Chart and the #1 Sound on the Trends Chart.

2020 was a standout year where UPSAHL released her second EP Young Life Crisis, which Billboard crowned as one of the Top 25 Pop albums of the year. UPSAHL undertook her first co-write on "Good in Bed'' for Dua Lipa's GRAMMY Award-winning blockbuster, Future Nostalgia, and lent her pen to Madison Beer on her fiery single "BOYs," as well as Mike Shinoda's upbeat anthem "Happy Endings," which featured herself and iann dior. UPSAHL has also collaborated with Anne-Marie and Little Mix on "Kiss My (Uh Oh)."

Most recently, UPSAHL joined forces with GAYLE on her track "e-z," was featured on the star-studded film Bullet Train soundtrack, with the song "My Time to Shine," co-wrote three songs on Renee Rapp's latest EP Everything To Everyone, and was featured on NGHTMRE's single "ATMOSPHERE" from debut DRMVRSE. Her latest collaboration with Alan Walker on the single "Shut Up," which UPSAHL co-wrote and is featured on, steadily climbs various charts around the world.

In the fall of 2021, UPSAHL released her debut album Lady Jesus, anointing the singer as one of People Magazine's "Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark in 2022" and "a musical force to be reckoned with" (Nylon). It was followed by the powerful statement-making "Monica Lewinsky," a feminist anthem, in addition to "Antsy," and "Into My Body" off her star-sign inspired EP Sagittarius. The EP provides an introspective glimpse into her fiery persona and pays homage to her sign.

The latest EP follows on the heels of UPSAHL's highly successful debut headline tour, where she sold out venues across the US, and then continued on an expansive international tour, which included Australia, the UK and Europe.. Her high-octane performance style has also earned her spots on major festival lineups, including Lollapalooza, and tour support for acts including Olivia O'Brien, Fletcher, Yungblud, PVRIS, BROODS, and K. Flay.

Photo Credit: Aubree Estrella