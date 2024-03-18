UNO Malta Sets Festival Season Including Huge Launch Party With Mochakk & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



UNO, one of Malta's longest-running and most renowned nightclubs, has announced an action-packed summer season, playing host to the island's biggest and best festivals.

With a capacity of up to 9000 across four spaces, including Main Room, TreeHaus, Roots and Heart and boasting a mammoth custom-made Funktion 1 sound system, UNO is the largest open-air venue on the island, making it a perfect party hub for the summer's most anticipated events.

First up in the UNO calendar is its grand opening party on 1st May, featuring the inimitable Mochakk and incredible Kiev DJ and producer Korolova. Starting the summer right with what is set to be one of the biggest parties of the year!

XXL, Rong Festival and Sunny Side Festival arrive soon after, before the return of Fisher's TRIIP Festival for its second edition at the end of the month. Abode on the Rock and DLT Festival follow in June.

Later in the season, elrow Island brings its eye-popping production to UNO in September, before Anjunadeep, Defected and Colour International land in October in for a late summer salvo.

UNO is run by 356 Group, who have gained an international reputation as Malta's leading festivals organisers and promoters, partnering with legendary brands and iconic artists to produce unforgettable live experiences and build a growing legacy on the Maltese Isles.

Past UNO events have included TRIIP Festival by Fisher launching his first international festival in Malta in 2023, Defected's debut in 2022, Marco Carola, Martinez Brothers, Joseph Capriati and Sasha + Digweed as part of the Gringos season in 2019, and Paul Kalkbrenner, Loco Dice & Green Velvet at SummerDaze in the same year. Going back to 2016, UNO hosted Lost & Found with Annie Mac, Disclosure, Mark Ronson, Stormzy and many more, as well as Solomon & Pete Tong for IMS.

Malta's UNO is without a doubt one of the most exciting destinations in Europe this Summer, hosting a number of incredible festivals within its extensive grounds, not to mention the thousands of party goers enjoying its unique and exhilarating atmosphere. Lauded as the home of Malta's nightlife as well as being the largest open air venue on the island, UNO is truly an unmissable destination in 2024.