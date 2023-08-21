UNITYTX Share New Single 'DIAMOND DIEZ'

Their new album is due for release on September 8 via Pure Noise Records.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo 4 BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

UNITYTX Share New Single 'DIAMOND DIEZ'

Hardcore/hip-hop band UNITYTX have shared their newest single “DIAMOND DIEZ” off of their upcoming album FERALITY.

“DIAMOND DIEZ is a piece about lust and seeing the pure satisfaction in one’s eyes when met with the taste for pain in pleasure - having someone who will do anything for you, with you, and so on as long as they get what they want to the same caliber consistently,” shares the band on the new track.

“But as time goes on that twinkle starts to dim, and it brings you to a state of betrayal captivated by disbelief. You can give them just what they want but in the end you’re always the one severed.”

“Don’t fall for lust without trust — blood will always be shed over diamonds.”

“DIAMOND DIEZ” is available to stream now and a censored version of the music video here:

An uncensored version of the music video is available now HERE - please note that the full music video contains explicit content.

Recently, UNITYTX announced their new album FERALITY, due for release on September 8 via Pure Noise Records and shared singles “ROC SH!T” and “LOST IN DAYZ”. Produced by Andrew Wade (Wage War, A Day To Remember), FERALITY finds UNITYTX confronting the last few years head-on with a blistering cocktail of car crash energy, sludgy horror-show macabre, industrial metal sheen and sinister subliminality.

“FERALITY has been a challenge of what it is to prevail while tiptoeing on the edge of sanity, like an animal being tormented in a cage,” says the band. “One could be driven completely unhinged when the effort is not acknowledged — this is an example. I speak on how it feels to not be welcomed into a space that was for the misunderstood - how it feels to lose yourself through creation, relations, and being complacent. I’ve given yet another part of myself to complete this piece of work. Set to deliver with my prosperity.”

FERALITY is available to pre-order now at https://purenoiserecs.lnk.to/UnityTX
“It just feels good to scream at the top of my lungs,” admits UNITYTX vocalist Jay Webster. “And not even at anyone. Sometimes you just need to scream.”

FERALITY follows UNTITYTX’s 2019’s Madboy, their first EP for Pure Noise Records that elevated the Dallas-based quartet (Webster, guitarist Ricky Cova, bassist Kendrick Nicholson and drummer Jonathan Flores) onto tours with the likes of Silverstein, The Amity Affliction and Poppy and shone a spotlight on the genre-bending sonic blend UNITYTX have been building in the underground since 2014.

“We put out Madboy and then COVID hit. It was like we were having to start back at square one,” Webster admits. “That anxiety, the feeling like it’s not good enough no matter how hard you’re working – it really took a toll on me. It feels like you’re an animal in a cage, dealing with repetition and anger until you hit your breaking point.”

There’s not much self-grace given, from the opening notes of “ROTTING AWAY (GORE),” bathed in seven-string doom, to the haunting “STING” and album standout “LOST IN DAYZ,” which paints an all-too-familiar cycle of anxiety-induced anger and lost innocence that bubbles to the album’s most harrowing chorus.

But when UNITYTX cut these more caustic moments, whether with the swinging verve of “ROC SH!T,” leading with full-chested machismo and swagger, or their some of their most brilliantly melodic material to date FERALITY really begins to take shape, marrying the brutality of turn-of-the-century hard rock, swagger of hardcore hip-hop, and shapeshifting spirit of new-age metalcore, careening through the last 25 years of heavy music while pushing the genre forward in captivating new ways.

“I started doing this because I wanted to play music with my friends, then eventually I realized it had potential because I could write and say anything I wanted,” Webster explains. “I want our music to be hip-hop-adjacent but also into old-school nü-metal and hardcore and metalcore – all of it. People always say, ‘Oh, you sound like this band or that band.’ Bro, I’m just a songwriter.”

FERALITY is available for pre-order now here.

UNITYTX will be hitting the road with nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and Static Dress on The Void Eternal Tour. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit here.

TOUR DATES

September 5 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
September 6 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
September 8 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
September 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
September 10 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
September 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Cafe
September 13 – Toronto, CAN – Phoenix Concert Theatre
September 14 – Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot Ballroom
September 17 – Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s
September 18 – Columbus, OH – The KING of CLUBS
September 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi
September 22 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
September 23 – Atlanta, GA – Heaven at The Masquerade
September 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
September 26 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum Tampa
September 28 – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage
September 29 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at the Factory
October 1 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theatre
October 2 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
October 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
October 6 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
October 8 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
October 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater
October 11 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego
October 12 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

Photo Credit: T Aubrey



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Neil Hamburger to Release New Album Seasonal Depression Suite Photo
Neil Hamburger to Release New Album 'Seasonal Depression Suite'

Over the past two decades, Turkington’s conception of the rotten existence of “America’s Funnyman” Neil Hamburger has evolved in unexpected ways. On 2019’s Still Dwelling project, Turkington first collaborated with arranger/producer Erik Paparozzi, whose sensibilities aligned perfectly with Turkington’s own musical obsessions.

2
Caribbean Music Awards Announces Live-Show Performance Lineup Photo
Caribbean Music Awards Announces Live-Show Performance Lineup

The Caribbean Music Awards announces a star-studded lineup of live-show performances boasting many artists of the genre’s biggest names. Electrifying performances from Alison Hinds, Jada Kingdom, Dexta Daps, Kranium, Nailah Blackman, Ding Dong, Rupee and Romain Virgo have been fully unveiled, with more surprises soon to be announced.

3
Rudy Love & the Encore Share New Single Good Time From Debut EP Photo
Rudy Love & the Encore Share New Single 'Good Time' From Debut EP

Between releasing a slew of singles with his new band, collaborating with Elise Trouw, speaking at Music Biz 2023 and performing at the opening party of the NIVA 2023 conference, it’s safe to say that Wichita singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rudy Love Jr. has been having nothing short of an eventful 2023.

4
Shaé Universe Is Sensational on Passenger Princess Photo
Shaé Universe Is Sensational on 'Passenger Princess'

Shaé Universe welcomes us back into her world with new single ‘Passenger Princess.' The intimate new single sees Shaé’s silky vocals wrapped between nostalgic guitar licks and a minimal production by TSB. The perfect ode to the ex you’re trying to forget, ‘Passenger Princess’ is set to be the empowering soundtrack to close this summer.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAIDAmber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAID
Magnolia Park Unveil Two New EP's 'HeartEater' & 'MoonEater'Magnolia Park Unveil Two New EP's 'HeartEater' & 'MoonEater'
Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'
YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA Video
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe Video
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
SHUCKED