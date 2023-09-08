UNITYTX Releases New Album 'FERALITY'

Hardcore/hip-hop band UNITYTX have released their new album FERALITY via Pure Noise Records. Produced by Andrew Wade (Wage War, A Day To Remember), FERALITY finds UNITYTX confronting the last few years head-on with a blistering cocktail of car crash energy, sludgy horror-show macabre, industrial metal sheen and sinister subliminality. The album features previously released singles "ROC SH!T,” “LOST IN DAYZ,” and “DIAMOND DIEZ”, as well as new focus track “KILLING ALCHEMY.”

“FERALITY has been a challenge of what it is to prevail while tiptoeing on the edge of sanity, like an animal being tormented in a cage,” says the band. “One could be driven completely unhinged when the effort is not acknowledged — this is an example. I speak on how it feels to not be welcomed into a space that was for the misunderstood - how it feels to lose yourself through creation, relations, and being complacent. I’ve given yet another part of myself to complete this piece of work. Set to deliver with my prosperity.”

“It just feels good to scream at the top of my lungs,” admits UNITYTX vocalist Jay Webster. “And not even at anyone. Sometimes you just need to scream.”

FERALITY follows UNTITYTX’s 2019’s Madboy, their first EP for Pure Noise Records that elevated the Dallas-based quartet (Webster, guitarist Ricky Cova, bassist Kendrick Nicholson and drummer Jonathan Flores) onto tours with the likes of Silverstein, The Amity Affliction and Poppy and shone a spotlight on the genre-bending sonic blend UNITYTX have been building in the underground since 2014.

“We put out Madboy and then COVID hit. It was like we were having to start back at square one,” Webster admits. “That anxiety, the feeling like it’s not good enough no matter how hard you’re working – it really took a toll on me. It feels like you’re an animal in a cage, dealing with repetition and anger until you hit your breaking point.”

There’s not much self-grace given, from the opening notes of “ROTTING AWAY (GORE),” bathed in seven-string doom, to the haunting “STING” and album standout “LOST IN DAYZ,” which paints an all-too-familiar cycle of anxiety-induced anger and lost innocence that bubbles to the album’s most harrowing chorus.

But when UNITYTX cut these more caustic moments, whether with the swinging verve of “ROC SH!T,” leading with full-chested machismo and swagger, or their some of their most brilliantly melodic material to date FERALITY really begins to take shape, marrying the brutality of turn-of-the-century hard rock, swagger of hardcore hip-hop, and shapeshifting spirit of new-age metalcore, careening through the last 25 years of heavy music while pushing the genre forward in captivating new ways.

“I started doing this because I wanted to play music with my friends, then eventually I realized it had potential because I could write and say anything I wanted,” Webster explains. “I want our music to be hip-hop-adjacent but also into old-school nü-metal and hardcore and metalcore – all of it. People always say, ‘Oh, you sound like this band or that band.’ Bro, I’m just a songwriter.”

UNITYTX Tour Dates

September 8 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

September 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

September 10 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

September 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Cafe

September 13 – Toronto, CAN – Phoenix Concert Theatre

September 14 – Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot Ballroom

September 17 – Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s

September 18 – Columbus, OH – The KING of CLUBS

September 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

September 22 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

September 23 – Atlanta, GA – Heaven at The Masquerade

September 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

September 26 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum Tampa

September 28 – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage

September 29 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at the Factory

October 1 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theatre

October 2 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

October 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

October 6 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

October 8 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

October 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

October 11 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

October 12 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory