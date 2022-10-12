Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
UK Rock Trio Tigercub Release First Single on Stone Gossard Label

The track was released alongside a new visualizer.

Oct. 12, 2022  

Brighton, UK-based rock 'n' roll trio Tigercub has returned with their hard-hitting new single, "The Perfume of Decay," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. "The Perfume of Decay" marks Tigercub's debut release for Loosegroove Records, the label co-founded by Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, a longtime champion of the band.

"They say comparison is the thief of joy," says Tigercub's 7-foot frontman Jamie Hall, "and nowhere is this more acutely felt than on the internet; the public ledger where I must amend my social cv daily, to portray my life to others in the most rose tinted & ineffable way possible. The reality couldn't be further from the truth of course, beneath this facade I am crumbling, cascading into despair and at odds with my emotions. 'The Perfume of Decay' is my expression of this feeling, an argument between affectation and naturalness. It marks the beginning of a new era for us - this is Tigercub at its heaviest, its most accomplished, and most unapologetic."

"Jamie Hall is not only an incredible songwriter, singer, and fing wicked guitarist," says Stone Gossard, "but he also has a deep understanding of art and music history. This guy dabbles in it all - visual arts, digital media, world history. This band is generational, and Jamie's a natural star. Loosegroove couldn't be happier working with Tigercub."

TIGERCUB TOUR 2022

OCTOBER

19 - Minneapolis, MN

20 - Chicago, IL

21 - St. Louis, MO

22 - Kansas City, MO #

23 - Tulsa, OK #

24 Fayetteville, AR #

25 - Indianapolis, IN

26 - Columbus, OH #

28 - Wichita, KS #

29 - Oklahoma City, OK #

30 - Little Rock, AR #

NOVEMBER

1 - Austin, TX #

2 - San Antonio, TX #

4 - Dallas, TX #

5 - Houston, TX #

11 - Glasgow, UK *

12 - Newcastle, UK *

13 - Leeds, UK *

15 - Exeter, UK *

16 - Brighton, UK *

18 - Hannover, GER *

20 - Hamburg, GER *

22 - Berlin, GER *

23 - Munich, GER *

24 - Wien, AT *

25 - Zagreb, CRO *

26 - Milan, IT *

DECEMBER

2 - Toulouse, FR *

3 - Lyon, FR *

5 - Zurich, CH *

6 - Stuttgart, GER *

7 - Frankfurt, GER *

9 - Cologne, GER *

10 - Paris, FR *

13 - Bristol, UK *

14 - Birmingham, UK *

15 - Manchester, UK *

16 - Nottingham, UK *

17 - London, UK *

# - with Highly Suspect

* - with Clutch

