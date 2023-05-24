UK Indie-Pop Band The Snuts Return with 'Gloria'

It’s their first release on the band’s newly set up label Happy Artist Records – distributed via The Orchard.

By:
Gearing up to support Louis Tomlinson on his 18-date North American Faith in the Future tour this summer, one of the UK’s most exciting bands, The Snuts, make a rapturous return with new single "Gloria." It’s their first release on the band’s newly set up label Happy Artist Records – distributed via The Orchard – as they make a break away from their previous label home.

Mixed by Spike Stent (Harry Styles, Madonna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Muse, Oasis) and produced by singer Jack Cochrane and longtime collaborator Scotty Anderson, the track is an anthemic, summer song for the masses, which finds the beautiful in the everyday.

“This song is all about finding the beauty and romance in the most normal of things,” explains frontman Jack Cochrane. “As a band, our lives have never really transformed out of the boundaries of normal everyday existence, and we truly value the thoughts and feelings of the average person and how our lives look. We’ve never been more excited to present a song by The Snuts that captures such a raw and genuine intention, whilst making you want to get up and dance with your loved ones.”

Set to play their biggest headline shows to date this summer, The Snuts are gearing up to support Louis Tomlinson on his 18-date North American Faith in the Future Tour beginning on June 15th in Chicago, IL and wrapping on July 15th in Atlanta, GA. See complete tour dates below.

The Snuts are well and truly into their stride. With chart-topping and top 3 albums under their belts in the UK, songs that attack subjects affecting the youth of today, and an arsenal of adoring fans up and down the country, these four lads from Whitburn, West Lothian, are well on their way to being one of the most vital bands of recent years. "Gloria" signifies the start of an exciting new chapter in the Scots’ career. 

The Snuts Supporting Louis Tomlinson on North American Faith in the Future Tour

June 15 - Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 16 - Minneapolis, MN, Armory
June 17 - Council Bluffs, IA, Stir Concert Cove-Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel
June 19 - Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 21 - Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheater
June 24 - Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater
June 27 - Troutdale, OR, Edgefield Amphitheater
June 29 - Berkeley, CA, The Greek Theatre Berkeley 
June 30 - Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl
July 1 - Las Vegas, NV, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
July 3 - Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre
July 6 - Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 7 - Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheatre
July 8 - Woodlands, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands
July 11 - St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheater
July 13 - Hollywood, FL, The Guitar Hotel
July 14 - Tampa, FL, Yuengling Center
July 15 - Atlanta, GA, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

PHOTO CREDIT: Gaz Williamson



