U-Roy Releases New Video 'Stop That Train'

Trojan Jamaica/BMG shares another U-Roy classic from the soon-to-be-released album, SOLID GOLD U-ROY. Produced by label co-founders Zak Starkey and Sshh Liguz along with Youth (U2, Paul McCartney, The Verve), and mixed by David Sardy (Toots & The Maytals, Oasis, The Who), "Stop That Train" with Rygin King has a band comprised of Zak on guitar, New Orleans legend Cyril Neville on percussion, as well as reggae royalty, including drummer Sly Dunbar, Robbie Shakespeare on bass and backing vocals, Tony Chin on guitar and backing vocals, Robbie Lyn on keyboards, trumpet player Stingwray and saxophonist/horn arranger/backing vocalist Dean Fraser.

"Stop That Train" was a hit by the Jamaican band The Spanishtonians (also known as the Spanish Town Skabeats) released in 1965 at the height of the original ska movement. Keith & Tex made it a hit again in 1967 and their version of it was sampled by Scotty for the song "Draw Your Brakes," famously featured on the soundtrack to the film The Harder They Come. The Beastie Boys and Vanilla Ice also sampled the song.

"Stop That Train" with Rygin King underscores the timelessness of U-Roy's approach as he's joined by Rygin King, the 25-year-old St. James Parish native, who has garnered more than 100 million views on YouTube for his hits like "Tuff" and "How Mi Grow," and who is recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered in a June 2020 attack. The prolific young deejay, who rose in prominence when he closed out the 2018 Sumfest (Jamaica and the Caribbean's largest annual music festival) proceedings in his hometown of Montego Bay, proves to be a formidable musical partner for the dancehall Godfather, as his hypnotic vocals flow effortlessly alongside U-Roy over the updated "riddim," which hits harder than ever now in its latest manifestation. An official music video directed by Nick Franco/1185 Films in collaboration with Zak and Sshh premieres today and is streaming on YouTube now.

"We met Rygin after his legendary Sumfest performance and thought he was a proper rock star and asked him to participate in the U-Roy record," says Zak and Sshh. "Rygin agreed immediately, and it was great recording with him for 'Stop That Train.'"

"It's a great feeling to collaborate with a legend like Daddy U-Roy," says Rygin King. "Not many people end up on a track with one of their elders, so I want to give thanks to everyone who made it possible... big up Trojan Jamaica and U-Roy. 'Stop That Train' is a classic song that is part of our culture."

The album SOLID GOLD U-ROY was originally set to come out in 2020 with plans for a worldwide tour in support, but unfortunately, the pandemic delayed the release. Now, with the heartbreaking loss of U-Roy on February 17 of this year, SOLID GOLD U-ROY has become a celebration of one of the most profoundly influential reggae stars of his generation. An originator of the chatty rhythmic vocal style known as toasting -- a key foundational element in the development of rap in its early stages in the 1970s -- U-Roy left behind an unmatched legacy which is clearly on display on SOLID GOLD U-ROY, with its guest appearances including Ziggy Marley, Shaggy, Mick Jones of The Clash, Santigold, Sly & Robbie, David Hinds of Steel Pulse, Big Youth, Tarrus Riley, Rygin King, Jesse Royal, Richie Spice, and Scientist. The album arrives on July 16, 2021; pre-orders are available now.

SOLID GOLD U-ROY was heralded last month by the release of "Man Next Door" with Santigold, a song The FADER called "a new reggae classic in the making." Rolling Stone said, "This new version of 'Man Next Door' boasts a quick pace and steady organ stabs; U-Roy and Santigold don't lose any dub-y magic as their voices drift into the deep pockets of the song's groove," while Stereogum noted, "U-Roy toasts, while Santigold handles the ghostly, sinuous melody. They sound cool together."

One of the great reggae songs of all time, the track features an indelible guest appearance by the incomparable Santigold. "Man Next Door" is a beloved reggae standard written by John Holt and released in 1968 by his group, The Paragons. U-Roy sampled the song in 1982 for "Peace and Love in the Ghetto" on his Original DJ album.

An official music video is also available now. The clip captures U-Roy in 2018 at the Trojan Jamaica studios in one of his last sessions ever. Santigold was filmed at Sunset Sound later that year. This video was also directed by Nick Franco/1185 Films in collaboration with Zak and Sshh.

"Man Next Door" was the second song to be released from SOLID GOLD U-ROY. In early 2020, to support a tour of Brazil featuring Zak, Sshh and an all-star band performing to 150,000 people, U-Roy and Trojan Jamaica put out the iconic "Wake The Town." Originally released in 1970, it became a #1 Jamaican pop chart phenomenon and went on to establish the legendary toaster as an international dancehall star.

Zak and Sshh met U-Roy in 2018 and their friendship quickly developed beyond merely being his label presidents. They feel privileged to have signed him, were devastated by the surprise news of his death, and are deeply committed to honoring his legacy.

U-Roy's legacy was honored in the hours and days that followed his passing on February 17 with tributes from artists, DJs, Sound Systems, media, and record labels, further cementing the iconic deejay's significance on the global stage. New York Times, BBC, Variety, The FADER, Rolling Stone, and NME, among many others, all highlighted the infinite ripple that U-Roy set forth to the universe. "U-Roy's impact on popular music worldwide cannot be overstated," said acclaimed journalist Rob Kenner of Boomshots and VIBE. "He pioneered the way for someone like myself to do what I do," credits Sean Paul in a statement to NPR's Pat Meschino. Radio stations and DJs around the world honored U-Roy with tribute sets from the likes of BBC Radio 1's David Rodigan in the UK, and 99 Jamz's King Waggy Tee in Miami, who played an exclusive dubplate of "Wake The Town."

Photo Credit: Andrzej Liguz