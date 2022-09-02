Tyler Thompson Signs with Sony Music Nashville and CAA & Shares Debut Single 'Won't Take Long'

Tyler Thompson, best known for producing acclaimed films such as Black Swan, American Made, Hacksaw Ridge and Trial of the Chicago 7, today announces his signing to Sony Music Nashville and CAA as well as his long-awaited music debut. Thompson's first track, "Won't Take Long," is available today across streaming platforms.

"My debut single 'Won't Take Long' is one of those break up tracks about those relationships we all have when we're younger that usually sting more than you let on to folks," shares Thompson. He continues, "It's the storytelling that connects us all to these moments in life. There's safety in numbers and that's why I think people love storytellers (Springsteen, Petty, Mellencamp, etc.) It lets them know they are not alone.

Throughout my career, I have always been passionate about telling stories no one else was willing to tell, and bringing back projects from the brink to give them new life. This happened when I made 'Black Swan' and that's exactly what I believe we're doing with this song which was written by my pal Will Hoge several years ago. I'm so excited for Sony Nashville to be on board for this journey and for everyone to finally hear it."

Tyler Thompson found his way into producing movies in 2008 with his debut film, Black Swan, and followed this up with movies such as RUSH, Black Mass, American Made, Hacksaw Ridge, and Everest, among many others. Most recently, he produced Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of The Chicago 7. Thompson is in production on his next movie, The Pale Blue Eye with Christian Bale and Scott Cooper which Netflix will release Fall of 2022.

"Music has always been in my blood, not genetically, but there's something burning in me that has always driven me to make it," continues Thompson. "It wasn't until a reckoning I had in 2020 when I decided to put the pieces in place to make it a reality."

"A lot of country music these days is successful because it's relatable to folks in America. In a world where it's very hard to find authenticity, I wanted to create some semblance of it, first for myself, and now I hope people will also feel it on this record. When I set out to make this record I wanted listeners to feel as if you could disconnect from the world a bit and relive their own America at its best and maybe sometimes at its hardest through these songs somehow".

Thompson's new music, including the single "Won't Take Long," features Steve Jordan on drums, Pino Palladino on bass, Ivan Neville and Clifford Carter on keys, Audley Freed on guitar, and Derek Trucks among others.

